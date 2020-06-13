11 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MA

Neighborhoods

Plymouth Center or Downtown may be the most prominent neighborhoods, serving as the geographical point of reference for the rest, but the communities all have a distinct New England character and a generally safe hometown atmosphere that make them so appealing.

North: This lively business hub is anchored by the legendary Cordage Company, a 45-acre rope factory that now houses offices, retail shops, medical centers, and restaurants such as RooBar, a popular spot with an industrial vintage vibe. Cordage Commerce Center also has its own commuter rail station. This neighborhood has a residential mix of row houses and single family homes.

Center: The heart of Plymouth's heritage oozes Old World charm, as soothing as a piping bowl of New England clam chowder on a cold day. The Pilgrim Rock, the Pilgrim Hall Museum, and Mayfair II are the star attractions in a town of well-preserved historic structures, including the Old Post Office Building -- which is now a retail center. Downtown also offers eclectic shopping and leisure options. It's the best place to search for duplexes for rent, serviced apartments, and other rental apartments in Plymouth.

West: Several residential neighborhoods lie west of Pilgrims Highway, such as Algonquin Heights and the communities surrounding Micajah Pond and Billington Sea. It may be a ways from Downtown, but locals get plenty of retail therapy at The Colony Place, the region's biggest open-air lifestyle mall. Farther south, there's also the 425,000-square-foot Grove at Plymouth, formerly Shops at 5, near the sprawling Camelot Industrial Park.

South: The highest concentration of rental property in Plymouth is found here, including popular neighborhoods like The Pinehills, Ellisville, Cedarville and Chiltonville. This area is home to the Old Sandwich Golf Club and large tracts of wooded areas, such as The Myles Standish State Forest.