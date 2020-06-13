Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MA

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
Results within 10 miles of Plymouth
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,006
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
3 Foxglove Dr.
3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
MONTHY ONLY in off-season. AVAIL months of MARCH 2020 through MAY 2020, part of June negotiable rate. (WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL from JUNE through SEPT.) Contact us for availability for summer weekly rentals and for terms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3 Short Street
3 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
9 Short Street
9 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Very special townhouse apartment. 2BR/1.5 BA w/garage. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/SS Appliances, ice maker, microwave. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. And, a large deck with ocean breezes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
681 State Rd
681 State Road, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 681 State Rd in Plymouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
42 Avenue B
42 Avenue B, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1917 sqft
White Horse Beach weekly Rental of this gorgeous contemporary fully furnished 4BR, 3 Full bath with open floor plan first floor. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout first floor throughout living room and kitchen with amazing natural light.

Median Rent in Plymouth

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plymouth is $1,150, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,471.
Studio
$1,023
1 Bed
$1,150
2 Beds
$1,471
3+ Beds
$1,847
City GuidePlymouth
Waving from the ocean liner / The native Indians behind that / Rock, rock and roll / Plymouth Rock, roll over -- From "Roll Plymouth Rock," by Brian Wilson

As the site of the Pilgrim's first colony, Plymouth, Massachusetts has a special place in American history. In fact, Plymouth has 21 locations listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With a population of more than 50,000, America's Hometown has one of New England's best locations. Just as the first Mayflower and its passengers found safe harbor on the shores of Plymouth, so will you.

Moving In

The cost of living here is higher than the national average, but it may be a small price to pay to live in one of the many postcard-perfect communities in the country. Other than a humid climate due to its coastal location and a snowy winter, there's not much to grouch about in this corner of Massachusetts. Give yourself at least a month when looking for housing for rent in Plymouth, since it normally takes 34 days from the start of the search to finally move in. Bring the usual documents, like proof of income and bank statements, as well as a security deposit equal to a month's rent and sometimes one month's advance rent.

Neighborhoods

Plymouth Center or Downtown may be the most prominent neighborhoods, serving as the geographical point of reference for the rest, but the communities all have a distinct New England character and a generally safe hometown atmosphere that make them so appealing.

North: This lively business hub is anchored by the legendary Cordage Company, a 45-acre rope factory that now houses offices, retail shops, medical centers, and restaurants such as RooBar, a popular spot with an industrial vintage vibe. Cordage Commerce Center also has its own commuter rail station. This neighborhood has a residential mix of row houses and single family homes.

Center: The heart of Plymouth's heritage oozes Old World charm, as soothing as a piping bowl of New England clam chowder on a cold day. The Pilgrim Rock, the Pilgrim Hall Museum, and Mayfair II are the star attractions in a town of well-preserved historic structures, including the Old Post Office Building -- which is now a retail center. Downtown also offers eclectic shopping and leisure options. It's the best place to search for duplexes for rent, serviced apartments, and other rental apartments in Plymouth.

West: Several residential neighborhoods lie west of Pilgrims Highway, such as Algonquin Heights and the communities surrounding Micajah Pond and Billington Sea. It may be a ways from Downtown, but locals get plenty of retail therapy at The Colony Place, the region's biggest open-air lifestyle mall. Farther south, there's also the 425,000-square-foot Grove at Plymouth, formerly Shops at 5, near the sprawling Camelot Industrial Park.

South: The highest concentration of rental property in Plymouth is found here, including popular neighborhoods like The Pinehills, Ellisville, Cedarville and Chiltonville. This area is home to the Old Sandwich Golf Club and large tracts of wooded areas, such as The Myles Standish State Forest.

How the Locals Unwind

When you have nine public beaches, including Plymouth Beach, 16 lakes and ponds, state parks like Ellisville Harbor, and almost a dozen golf clubs, then you've got little reason not to go out and get active. You can enjoy the outdoors during Plymouth's annual summer concerts like the midsummer Plymouth Independent Music Festival. For art enthusiasts, Plymouth Center for the Arts's packed calendar is sure to keep you busy throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plymouth?
In Plymouth, the median rent is $1,023 for a studio, $1,150 for a 1-bedroom, $1,471 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,847 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plymouth, check out our monthly Plymouth Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plymouth?
Some of the colleges located in the Plymouth area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plymouth?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plymouth from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Providence, and Brookline.

