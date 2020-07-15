/
/
/
Quincy College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
68 Apartments For Rent Near Quincy College
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
34 Units Available
Marina Bay
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,895
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
14 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
18 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
19 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,272
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1128 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
South Quincy
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
12 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
North Quincy
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,748
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Quincy Point
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
16 Units Available
Montclair
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,838
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
999 Hancock St.
999 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
691 sqft
Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
156 Glendale Rd.
156 Glendale Road, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Do not miss out on this great, beautifully renovated and meticulously maintained Quincy center 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. - Quincy T is just 6 minutes walk, roll or hop away.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
North Quincy
165 Quincy Shore Dr.
165 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
Gorgeous condo for rent in the Hamilton Bay complex! H/HW and central A/C Included! This beautiful 4th floor condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! It offers wonderful Boston skyline views, cherry hardwood flooring in living room,
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
1022 Hancock Street
1022 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
838 sqft
Spacious and enormous inside. A must see apartment. Quincy Center location, moments to the Quincy Center Train, bus line, Quincy College, and all the local amenities of downtown QC. Brand new and w/modern designer finishes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
239 Independence Ave.
239 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1648 sqft
Newly renovated 3 BR /1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Wollaston
21 Merrill Ave
21 Merrill Avenue, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bed w/CW, Sewer & Trash...Cats ok, avail.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
205 Independence Ave.
205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,450
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Montclair
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.