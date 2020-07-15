/
Roxbury Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
912 Apartments For Rent Near Roxbury Community College
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
60 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,742
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,817
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
56 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,367
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,982
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
54 Units Available
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
26 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,245
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
68 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,070
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,074
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
39 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
62 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
130 Units Available
South End
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
179 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
70 Units Available
Downtown Boston
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
33 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
46 Units Available
Kendall Square
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,308
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,911
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
201 Units Available
Columbia Point
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,994
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
280 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Allston
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design. 83 Gardner St.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,634
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,764
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
38 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,705
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
130 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,175
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
507 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
45 Units Available
Columbia Point
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,897
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,902
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.