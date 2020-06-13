80 Apartments for rent in Lowell, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Lowell
7 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,349
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,250
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,865
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1281 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
Highlands
2 Units Available
Olde English Village
714 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,300
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olde English Village in Lowell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Belvidere
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Gardens
11 Allen Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
750 sqft
Hillcrest Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in a quiet Belvidere neighborhood and is less than a third of a mile from Route 495 near the Tewksbury line.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Lowell
1 Unit Available
132 Boylston Lane Unit 40
132 Boylston Street, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Renovated Two (2) Bedroom Condo in South Lowell. $1,450 / month - Be the first to see this newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath condo in south Lowell in the Canterbury Village Condos.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Acre
1 Unit Available
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
685 Lawrence St - Unit 311
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
This beautiful unit has two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also has a full-size washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Lowell
1 Unit Available
159 Moore St U2
159 Moore St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ Superb Quality new construction in 2014. Open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
5 Marshall Terrace
5 Marshall Terrace, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Fantastic townhouse style with a garage under for rent in the heart of Pawtucketville. This home has been freshly painted and renovated throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
The Acre
1 Unit Available
491 Dutton
491 Dutton Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1060 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in "downtown Lowell's most prestigious address, The Residences at the American Textile Museum! This custom designed 2 bedroom loft has the best of everything! Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Lowell
1 Unit Available
10 Kearney Square
10 Kearney Square, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
980 sqft
Beautiful open concept loft with one bedroom in historical downtown Lowell. The Fairburn Building was extensively renovated in 2005 when it was converted into condominiums.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
64 Lafayette Street
64 Lafayette Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1640 sqft
All utilities are included and rooms are furnished. Washer and dryer is in the house for convenience. Cleaning service once a month included. Blocks from UMass Lowell North campus.

Median Rent in Lowell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lowell is $1,238, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,535.
Studio
$1,085
1 Bed
$1,238
2 Beds
$1,535
3+ Beds
$1,929

June 2020 Lowell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lowell Rent Report. Lowell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lowell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lowell rents declined significantly over the past month

Lowell rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lowell stand at $1,238 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lowell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lowell over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lowell

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lowell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lowell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Lowell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Lowell.
    • While rents in Lowell fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lowell than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lowell?
    In Lowell, the median rent is $1,085 for a studio, $1,238 for a 1-bedroom, $1,535 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,929 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lowell, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lowell?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lowell include Highlands, Pawtucketville, The Acre, and South Lowell.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lowell?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lowell area include University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lowell?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lowell from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Brookline.

