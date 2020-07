Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving internet access media room

Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes. Our spacious units feature top-of-the-line finishes such as tall ceilings with accent color walls, frameless cabinets with bar pulls, large windows, and stainless steel appliances. Our lush bathrooms boast tile flooring, stone countertops, framed mirrors, and soaking tubs with select units featuring a separate glass-enclosed shower. Residents enjoy exclusive use of professionally landscaped courtyards with a resort-style swimming pool, cabana seating, BBQ for outdoor grilling, and a firepit/leisure area. With convenient access to the entire Boston metro area, as well as nearby Fresh Ponds many trails and fresh lake, there's no better place to call home than Luxe at Alewife.



