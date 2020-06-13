914 Apartments for rent in Reading, MA📍
If you want hip yet quiet streets, Reading is right for you. You will also need a lot of money, as the community is considered one of the more expensive places to live not only in Massachusetts, but also throughout the entire country.
On the plus side, you can find a decent mix of apartment complexes and houses to rent.
Most of these buildings were built in the 1940s. They definitely have a lived-in feeling, but for the prices, they're mostly well maintained. So while you should give them a good looking over before signing a lease, you don't exactly need a magnifying glass and a fine-tooth comb to search out problems.
There are four neighborhoods in Reading, and unlike a lot of small towns, they are pretty different from each other.
Town Center: If you want coffee shops, fancy cafes, and boutiques coupled with a reasonable rent, move here.
Main Street: This area has the most apartments in town, and you have the best chance of getting an affordable place here.
Reading Highlands: Since this area has many owner-occupied family homes and few apartments, you have to act fast.
Summer Ave: While it has the highest vacancy rate in town, the rents are out of the park.
Reading is the typical amenity-rich town. It has many boutiques and cafes in which you can while away the hours, and it's 30 minutes away from Boston where you can enjoy the city. If the Reading life suits you, move here.