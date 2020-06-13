914 Apartments for rent in Reading, MA

Let's Go to Reading

If you want hip yet quiet streets, Reading is right for you. You will also need a lot of money, as the community is considered one of the more expensive places to live not only in Massachusetts, but also throughout the entire country.

On the plus side, you can find a decent mix of apartment complexes and houses to rent.

Most of these buildings were built in the 1940s. They definitely have a lived-in feeling, but for the prices, they're mostly well maintained. So while you should give them a good looking over before signing a lease, you don't exactly need a magnifying glass and a fine-tooth comb to search out problems.