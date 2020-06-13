Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

914 Apartments for rent in Reading, MA

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Archstone Cir.
7 Archstone Circle, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bathroom apartment is 1,165 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475. Offering a large open living room and kitchen with a generously sized private balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
52 Pleasant Street
52 Pleasant Street, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Gorgeous apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This apartment offers 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, in unit laundry hookup and 2 assigned parking spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
38 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 711
110 Haverhill Street, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1906 sqft
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
305 Salem St
305 Salem Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 1 bedroom unit at Brookside Condominiums. Features include laundry in the unit, slider to patio, 1 assigned parking space, swimming pool and ample guest parking. Heating is electric heat pump.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
41 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.

Median Rent in Reading

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Reading is $1,242, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,541.
Studio
$1,089
1 Bed
$1,242
2 Beds
$1,541
3+ Beds
$1,936
City GuideReading
Reading, Massachusetts packs 400 years of history in one little town. It's home to the Stephen House, a historic landmark, and got its name from Reading, Berkshire, a town in England.
Let's Go to Reading

If you want hip yet quiet streets, Reading is right for you. You will also need a lot of money, as the community is considered one of the more expensive places to live not only in Massachusetts, but also throughout the entire country.

On the plus side, you can find a decent mix of apartment complexes and houses to rent.

Most of these buildings were built in the 1940s. They definitely have a lived-in feeling, but for the prices, they're mostly well maintained. So while you should give them a good looking over before signing a lease, you don't exactly need a magnifying glass and a fine-tooth comb to search out problems.

The Neighborhoods

There are four neighborhoods in Reading, and unlike a lot of small towns, they are pretty different from each other.

Town Center: If you want coffee shops, fancy cafes, and boutiques coupled with a reasonable rent, move here.

Main Street: This area has the most apartments in town, and you have the best chance of getting an affordable place here.

Reading Highlands: Since this area has many owner-occupied family homes and few apartments, you have to act fast.

Summer Ave: While it has the highest vacancy rate in town, the rents are out of the park.

Living in Reading

Reading is the typical amenity-rich town. It has many boutiques and cafes in which you can while away the hours, and it's 30 minutes away from Boston where you can enjoy the city. If the Reading life suits you, move here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Reading?
In Reading, the median rent is $1,089 for a studio, $1,242 for a 1-bedroom, $1,541 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,936 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Reading, check out our monthly Reading Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Reading?
Some of the colleges located in the Reading area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Reading?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Reading from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

