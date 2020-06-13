772 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA

Norwood Neighborhoods

Town Center of Norwood: If you want to be in the thick of things, consider exactly what sort of housing you want there is no in-between in the Town Center. You can choose from studio apartments in small buildings, three or four bedroom single family rental homes, or a place in a high-rise style apartment complex. Plan to take the train instead of commuting by car, and you will save yourself time and money.

Normandy Drive/Nahatan Street: Has avery small number of rentals that are consistently occupied.

Providence Highway/East Cross Street: Slightly pricier than Town Center, the neighborhood around Providence Highway and East Cross Street feels more suburban than big city. There are still some apartment complexes, but you can find affordable single family rental properties.

Village Road/Engamore Lane: It is easy to find an apartment in Village Road and Engamore Lane neighborhood.

Walpole Street/Washington Street: If you settle in the neighborhood around Walpole and Washington Streets, you will know you are in the city. There is lots of energy, and easy access to trains, shopping, and nightlife. There are few big apartment complexes here, but you can rent a place in a small apartment building, or you can rent a single family home.

Winslows: For somewhat newer construction with high-end amenities, Winslows is the way to go. You will have the best of both worlds a suburban feel with easy access to city conveniences.

Its true when you take that Boston job, everyone will gasp and say, "But HOW can you afford the living expenses?" Keep them guessing with Norwood affordability.