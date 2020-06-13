Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

772 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA

South Norwood
Norwood Centre
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
220 Norwest Dr.
220 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
920 Norwest Dr.
920 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1308 Norwest Dr.
1308 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1003 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
408 Norwest Dr.
408 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
849 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
717 Norwest Dr.
717 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
315 Neponset St.
315 Neponset Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norwood Centre
1 Unit Available
601 Washington Street
601 Washington Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
580 sqft
Elegant, newly constructed rental in the heart of Norwood center, offering one bedroom, a large family room, quality craftsmanship and central air. A fantastic opportunity, only steps away from everything Norwood has to offer. Showing now.

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
165 Plymouth Dr.
165 Plymouth Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
1208 Norwest Dr.
1208 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
1005 sqft
$500 Off if Apply in 24 hour of Showing Washer/Dryer Pool and Fitness Room Private Entry 24 Hour Maintenance Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1388 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
407 Washington
407 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

Median Rent in Norwood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norwood is $1,428, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,771.
Studio
$1,252
1 Bed
$1,428
2 Beds
$1,771
3+ Beds
$2,226
City GuideNorwood
"Norwood asleep beneath / A crisp, crunchy blanket of snow. / Stillness. / Dim street lights bathe / Everything in amber glow." (-- Zach McClure, "Norwood Night")

Norwood is an idyllic city, embracing true New England character with its historic homes and proud contributions to the founding of the United States. The easy commute to Boston jobs (and Boston paychecks!) makes Norwood attractive, since apartment rental prices are some of the most affordable in the area. Do the streets look familiar? You might have seen them in trailers for Kate Winslet's film "Labor Day", or in Mark Wahlberg's 2012 hit "Ted" both were filmed in Norwood.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norwood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Norwood

Whether you are looking for an inexpensive apartment to crash in or a sophisticated flat with architectural detail, Norwood has something to offer at a price you can afford. The catch is that the secret is out, and rental apartments in Norwood can be hard to find everyone wants one.

Norwood Neighborhoods

Town Center of Norwood: If you want to be in the thick of things, consider exactly what sort of housing you want there is no in-between in the Town Center. You can choose from studio apartments in small buildings, three or four bedroom single family rental homes, or a place in a high-rise style apartment complex. Plan to take the train instead of commuting by car, and you will save yourself time and money.

Normandy Drive/Nahatan Street: Has avery small number of rentals that are consistently occupied.

Providence Highway/East Cross Street: Slightly pricier than Town Center, the neighborhood around Providence Highway and East Cross Street feels more suburban than big city. There are still some apartment complexes, but you can find affordable single family rental properties.

Village Road/Engamore Lane: It is easy to find an apartment in Village Road and Engamore Lane neighborhood.

Walpole Street/Washington Street: If you settle in the neighborhood around Walpole and Washington Streets, you will know you are in the city. There is lots of energy, and easy access to trains, shopping, and nightlife. There are few big apartment complexes here, but you can rent a place in a small apartment building, or you can rent a single family home.

Winslows: For somewhat newer construction with high-end amenities, Winslows is the way to go. You will have the best of both worlds a suburban feel with easy access to city conveniences.

Its true when you take that Boston job, everyone will gasp and say, "But HOW can you afford the living expenses?" Keep them guessing with Norwood affordability.

June 2020 Norwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwood Rent Report. Norwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norwood rents decline sharply over the past month

Norwood rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norwood stand at $1,428 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norwood, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norwood

    As rents have increased moderately in Norwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norwood is less affordable for renters.

    • Norwood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Norwood.
    • While Norwood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norwood than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norwood is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Norwood?
    In Norwood, the median rent is $1,252 for a studio, $1,428 for a 1-bedroom, $1,771 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,226 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norwood, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Norwood?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Norwood include South Norwood, and Norwood Centre.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Norwood?
    Some of the colleges located in the Norwood area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Norwood?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwood from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

