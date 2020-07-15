/
/
/
Curry College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Curry College
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
24 Units Available
Readville
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,650
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
889 sqft
8 Winter Street Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment rentals in the vibrant and dynamic heart of Boston's revitalized Downtown Crossing.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brush Hill
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Readville
1 Westinghouse Plaza
1 Westinghouse Plz, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1249 sqft
Spacious, well-lit, penthouse loft in a tight-knit community of residents & owners at the Lofts at Westinghouse! Kitchen/living space, bedroom with walk-in closet, & bath are on the main level.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Readville
1510 Hyde Park Ave.
1510 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Furnished 3 Bd / 1 Bath w/elec. - Property Id: 208080 Welcome to this fully furnished or unfurnished rental. Hardwood floors on the main level, electric fire-place. Formal dining area with a large dining room table.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1418 River St
1418 River Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2740 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath duplex available September 1!! Kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances and walk in pantry. First floor includes three sizable bedrooms and full bath, second floor has 2 enormous bedrooms and their own full bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbine Cliffs
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1
48 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom plus Office, Laundry in Unit, avail. Now - Property Id: 164621 A large and sunny 2 bedroom, two-level unit on a treelined street. Large welcoming foyer, living room with a working fireplace, hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
85-87 Quincy
85 Quincy Ave, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious three bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
West Street - River Street
21 Collins St
21 Collins Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 3 floor of multifamily home. The convenience of this location cannot be overemphasized. Easy access to highways, public transportation including the Hyde Park Ave commuter rail station.
