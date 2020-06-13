Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA

Downtown Franklin
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Wadsworth
30 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.

Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.

Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
685 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly.

Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
27 Church Ave
27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.

1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.

Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.

1 Unit Available
76 Bouvier Avenue - 3
76 Bouvier Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Off street Sq Footage: 940 sqft Air Conditioning! Lease Duration: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,200 Pets Policy: No Pets Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement, Coin ops also available.

North Bellingham
1 Unit Available
20 Cedar Hill Rd.
20 Cedar Hill Road, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
This 1,540 Sq Ft split level single family home features a spacious fireplaced living room, eat-in fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.

Median Rent in Franklin

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Franklin is $1,412, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,751.
Studio
$1,237
1 Bed
$1,412
2 Beds
$1,751
3+ Beds
$2,200
City GuideFranklin
So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year.

About Franklin

With a rich history dating back to 1778, local civic organizations have preserved wide swaths of the historic downtown, which is quite walkable and has plenty of options in terms of culture, dining and shopping.

Further outside of town, particularly to the north, you’ll find more suburban and rural-feeling neighborhoods and new developments. Here, chain stores and restaurants are aplenty, so you’ll get the best of both suburban feeling neighborhoods and small town charm.

Neighborhoods in Franklin

Whether you’re interested in a new, upscale apartment community or renting a single-family home in historic downtown, you’ll have plenty of highly desirable options.

Let’s start in the city center. There are tons of apartment rentals here. Many of these rentals will be in historic homes. Franklin has long leases, short term leases, as well as small studio apartments for rent. Two bedrooms here generally range from $1000-$1200.

Just south of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new development in the form of luxury condominiums and apartment complexes. These developments come with great amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Two bedroom apartments here range from $1100-$1300.

The rental market north of town is dominated by large, suburban single-family houses. Though there is little in terms of rentals in this area, you can occasionally find the odd rental home here. Snagging a two-bedroom apartment in this area will cost you anywhere from $1100-$1300, depending on the size of the home.

Finding a pet friendly rental in Franklin is no sweat! Most apartment complexes, condominiums and rental homes will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms. Occasionally you’ll find apartment rentals that limits on the size or number of pets, but overall Franklin pet policies are quite reasonable.

So welcome to Franklin! Enjoy the small town feel with big city amenities. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Franklin?
In Franklin, the median rent is $1,237 for a studio, $1,412 for a 1-bedroom, $1,751 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,200 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Franklin, check out our monthly Franklin Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Franklin?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Franklin include Downtown Franklin.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Franklin?
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Dean College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Franklin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

