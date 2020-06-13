60 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA📍
Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year.
With a rich history dating back to 1778, local civic organizations have preserved wide swaths of the historic downtown, which is quite walkable and has plenty of options in terms of culture, dining and shopping.
Further outside of town, particularly to the north, you’ll find more suburban and rural-feeling neighborhoods and new developments. Here, chain stores and restaurants are aplenty, so you’ll get the best of both suburban feeling neighborhoods and small town charm.
Whether you’re interested in a new, upscale apartment community or renting a single-family home in historic downtown, you’ll have plenty of highly desirable options.
Let’s start in the city center. There are tons of apartment rentals here. Many of these rentals will be in historic homes. Franklin has long leases, short term leases, as well as small studio apartments for rent. Two bedrooms here generally range from $1000-$1200.
Just south of the city center, you’ll find a lot of new development in the form of luxury condominiums and apartment complexes. These developments come with great amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Two bedroom apartments here range from $1100-$1300.
The rental market north of town is dominated by large, suburban single-family houses. Though there is little in terms of rentals in this area, you can occasionally find the odd rental home here. Snagging a two-bedroom apartment in this area will cost you anywhere from $1100-$1300, depending on the size of the home.
Finding a pet friendly rental in Franklin is no sweat! Most apartment complexes, condominiums and rental homes will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms. Occasionally you’ll find apartment rentals that limits on the size or number of pets, but overall Franklin pet policies are quite reasonable.
So welcome to Franklin! Enjoy the small town feel with big city amenities. Happy hunting!