aggasiz harvard university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
278 Apartments for rent in Aggasiz - Harvard University, Cambridge, MA
11 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
1 Unit Available
64 Sacramento St.
64 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2217 sqft
3 floors of historic charm! This house features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Open separate dining room w/ chandelier! - Spacious open living room & sitting room! - 2 generously sized 2nd floor bedrooms! -
1 Unit Available
11 Wendell St
11 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Sweet 1 bed on Wendell St near Harvard Law, Lesley U, and Harvard Sq. Good sized bedroom and living room, kitchen has a dishwasher. All hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
79 Kirkland St.
79 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
29 Sacramento
29 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
93 Kirkland
93 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Tantalizing Harvard Square offering fit for the modern day renter! Renovated just a few years ago, this updated unit has granite counters, new cabinets, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and laundry in UNIT.
1 Unit Available
18 Sacramento Pl Unit 2
18 Sacramento Place, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
869 sqft
In the leafy Agassiz neighborhood, between Harvard and Porter squares, this recently remodeled top floor 2 bed apartment offers a softly sophisticated modern space with timeless designers' finishes.
1 Unit Available
59 Garfield
59 Garfield Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
400 sqft
Spacious 2 room studio near Harvard Law and Lesley University. Eat in kitchen with microwave. Hardwood floors and full bath. High ceilings, nice woodwork and stained glass window. Includes hot water & cooking gas only.
1 Unit Available
6 Francis Ave
6 Francis Avenue, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$8,300
3684 sqft
Located on the one and only "Professors Row" near Harvard University & Yard! This delightful single family home has a modern open kitchen w/ french doors to generous deck & fenced in lush yard! 2 master bedroom suites; one w/ custom built walk-in
1 Unit Available
34 Eustis St
34 Eustis Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 06/01/20 Ultra spacious Harvard/Porter 2BR on a quite side street just off Mass Ave.
1 Unit Available
23 Sacramento Pl
23 Sacramento Place, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE and Rare find in the Heart of Cambridge. TOWNHOUSE at the end of a private way just between Harvard and Porter Square. Exclusive Washer/Dryer in the Basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Large window and lots of light.
Results within 1 mile of Aggasiz - Harvard University
10 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
11 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
16 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
43 Units Available
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
22 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
