102 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
21 Units Available
East Cambridge
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,000
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,716
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,182
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,360
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
86 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,328
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,905
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
10 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,130
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
28 Units Available
Cambridgeport
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,470
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
East Cambridge
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
East Cambridge
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,573
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,323
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
10 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Loft 23
23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry makes life easier, as does an ice maker and garbage disposal. Apartments located near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and across the street from the University Park Commons
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
107 Units Available
Area IV
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cambridge, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cambridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cambridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

