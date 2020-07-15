/
/
/
Mount Ida College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
36 Apartments For Rent Near Mount Ida College
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
134 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,930
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
23 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
167 Parker St.
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
44 Broadlawn Park
44 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 02:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
20 Hammond Pond Parkway
20 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Brookline
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
190 Sherman Rd
190 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
911 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
32 Potomac Street
32 Potomac Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Newly renovated solar townhouse in Boston - Property Id: 306467 Classic townhouse in quiet Boston neighborhood. Just completely renovated to all-electric solar powered home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
26 Holly Ln.
26 Holly Lane, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1122 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 02:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
91 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461 - 6 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 06/25/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
53 Paul St.
53 Paul Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located third floor condo only a short walk shops, crystal lake, and Newton Center T stop. This beautiful and spacious home features updated eat-in kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The bedroom is very large with ample closet space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Roxbury Center
36 Westmount
36 Westmount Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Completely gut renovated unit in the most convenient location! Everything is BRAND NEW! This unit features amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and laundry in unit. Tank-less high efficiency heating, hot water and central AC.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
630 Hammond St Apt 209
630 Hammond Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Absolutely gorgeous Chestnut Hill condo with everything you want! Central air, hardwood floors, GORGEOUS granite counters, two full bathrooms, two large bedrooms, your own garage parking spot! What more could you want?? Amazing 1:1 bedroom to
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Dr, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2100 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, 50% Fee. Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.