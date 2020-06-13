/
/
randolph
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
8 Regina Road
8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
20 Maple Street
20 Maple Street, Randolph, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Maple Street Apt #2, Randolph, MA 02368 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/30/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Upstairs 2 floor, 4 bedroom apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Randolph
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,568
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Quincy Center
16 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
South Quincy
36 Units Available
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,960
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,072
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Randolph, the median rent is $1,549 for a studio, $1,767 for a 1-bedroom, $2,191 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,754 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Randolph, check out our monthly Randolph Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Randolph include North Randolph.
Some of the colleges located in the Randolph area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA