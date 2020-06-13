82 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA📍
Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well!
If you're planning on finding an apartment for rent in Andover, now is a good time to start looking! Over 30 percent of homes are rented and there is a decent vacancy rate for housing for rent all year round. Summer is there best time to look, when people are transitioning between homes. It's also when the weather is nicest -- Boston can get some seriously cold winters and a lot of snow, so beware! Overall, though, you shouldn't have too hard of a time finding a place here, even if you're looking for all-utilities-paid or luxury apartments in Andover. Just go in with a good attitude and don't mock the Bah-ston accent (or ask anyone to say "Park Your Car In Harvard Yard"!). Be sure to come fully prepared for your apartment search so that you're ready to snag one when you find a winner!
What You'll Need
When you begin your hunt for housing for rent, try to make appointments to see apartments all over town. This will help you get to know the area and will give you a feel for what kind of places are available and what the going rates are. You don't want to jump on the first place you see because you might end up paying more than you'd like for a place too small. Instead, give yourself a little extra time to poke around Andover's available apartments and find exactly the right spot for you. When you go to meet your prospective landlords, be sure to bring along all the paperwork you'll need to rent a place. This means a copy of your ID, your credit report, banks statements, pay stubs, letter of employment and anything else you think might help you score that place you love. Bringing your checkbook along is always a good idea, too.
Andover is a tiny city that is less than four square miles wide, but there are still some distinct areas within it. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods you'll find in this town.
East Andover: This side of town is right by Foster Park and the Pomps Pond Tennis Courts. It's a lovely place to look for big, single-family homes in small, pretty subdivisions.
West Andover: This part of town is close to I-93 and makes for easy transit into Boston and Cambridge. It's a great place for commuters to settle down.
North Andover: This is probably the most populated place in all of Andover. Living near the Indian Ridge Golf Club means you can also take advantage of the beautiful courses!
Life here is pretty calm and simple. The area is filled with big, beautiful homes filled mostly by folks who drive into the Boston area for work. It's a great compromise for people with jobs in the city who don't necessarily love city living. But when you're ready to head in for a Red Sox game or to have a fun night out on the town, it's right there waiting for you!