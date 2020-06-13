82 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA

Moving to Andover

If you're planning on finding an apartment for rent in Andover, now is a good time to start looking! Over 30 percent of homes are rented and there is a decent vacancy rate for housing for rent all year round. Summer is there best time to look, when people are transitioning between homes. It's also when the weather is nicest -- Boston can get some seriously cold winters and a lot of snow, so beware! Overall, though, you shouldn't have too hard of a time finding a place here, even if you're looking for all-utilities-paid or luxury apartments in Andover. Just go in with a good attitude and don't mock the Bah-ston accent (or ask anyone to say "Park Your Car In Harvard Yard"!). Be sure to come fully prepared for your apartment search so that you're ready to snag one when you find a winner!

What You'll Need

When you begin your hunt for housing for rent, try to make appointments to see apartments all over town. This will help you get to know the area and will give you a feel for what kind of places are available and what the going rates are. You don't want to jump on the first place you see because you might end up paying more than you'd like for a place too small. Instead, give yourself a little extra time to poke around Andover's available apartments and find exactly the right spot for you. When you go to meet your prospective landlords, be sure to bring along all the paperwork you'll need to rent a place. This means a copy of your ID, your credit report, banks statements, pay stubs, letter of employment and anything else you think might help you score that place you love. Bringing your checkbook along is always a good idea, too.