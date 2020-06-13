Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 1 mile of Andover
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
3000 sqft
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Drive #101
2 Greenbriar Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Greenbriar Drive #101 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with Parking, Heat/Hot Water Included and Swimming Pool - This first floor sun-drenched corner unit affords one level of living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

Median Rent in Andover

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Andover is $1,412, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,751.
Studio
$1,237
1 Bed
$1,412
2 Beds
$1,751
3+ Beds
$2,200
City GuideAndover
The small Massachusetts city of Andover was one of the founding towns that were involved in the Salem Witch Trials back in the olden days. While it's seen as a stain in history for the region, it's also a fascinating case study of American scapegoating and mob mentality that is revisited frequently by schools and history buffs as a cautionary tale.

Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well!

Moving to Andover

If you're planning on finding an apartment for rent in Andover, now is a good time to start looking! Over 30 percent of homes are rented and there is a decent vacancy rate for housing for rent all year round. Summer is there best time to look, when people are transitioning between homes. It's also when the weather is nicest -- Boston can get some seriously cold winters and a lot of snow, so beware! Overall, though, you shouldn't have too hard of a time finding a place here, even if you're looking for all-utilities-paid or luxury apartments in Andover. Just go in with a good attitude and don't mock the Bah-ston accent (or ask anyone to say "Park Your Car In Harvard Yard"!). Be sure to come fully prepared for your apartment search so that you're ready to snag one when you find a winner!

What You'll Need

When you begin your hunt for housing for rent, try to make appointments to see apartments all over town. This will help you get to know the area and will give you a feel for what kind of places are available and what the going rates are. You don't want to jump on the first place you see because you might end up paying more than you'd like for a place too small. Instead, give yourself a little extra time to poke around Andover's available apartments and find exactly the right spot for you. When you go to meet your prospective landlords, be sure to bring along all the paperwork you'll need to rent a place. This means a copy of your ID, your credit report, banks statements, pay stubs, letter of employment and anything else you think might help you score that place you love. Bringing your checkbook along is always a good idea, too.

Neighborhoods in Andover

Andover is a tiny city that is less than four square miles wide, but there are still some distinct areas within it. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods you'll find in this town.

East Andover: This side of town is right by Foster Park and the Pomps Pond Tennis Courts. It's a lovely place to look for big, single-family homes in small, pretty subdivisions.

West Andover: This part of town is close to I-93 and makes for easy transit into Boston and Cambridge. It's a great place for commuters to settle down.

North Andover: This is probably the most populated place in all of Andover. Living near the Indian Ridge Golf Club means you can also take advantage of the beautiful courses!

Living in Andover

Life here is pretty calm and simple. The area is filled with big, beautiful homes filled mostly by folks who drive into the Boston area for work. It's a great compromise for people with jobs in the city who don't necessarily love city living. But when you're ready to head in for a Red Sox game or to have a fun night out on the town, it's right there waiting for you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Andover?
In Andover, the median rent is $1,237 for a studio, $1,412 for a 1-bedroom, $1,751 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,200 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Andover, check out our monthly Andover Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Andover?
Some of the colleges located in the Andover area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Andover?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Andover from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

