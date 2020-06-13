82 Apartments for rent in Foxborough, MA

/
foxborough
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)
1 Unit Available
15 Park Avenue - 11
15 Park Avenue, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
620 sqft
www.laurellake.com
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
10 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$989
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
222 School Street
222 School Street, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
815 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom condo facing courtyard of Parkview condominiums. Close to center of town and all it has to offer. Public transportation, stores, new library and town pool. Open floor plan for livingroom, kitchen and dining area.
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.
1 Unit Available
50 Irving Dr
50 Irving Drive, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433 Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors.
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
