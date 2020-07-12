/
harvard square
204 Apartments for rent in Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
990 MEMORIAL
990 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
925 sqft
Available now or August 1. Price just cut $300 per month. Includes water, hot water, and sewage. Elevator building. Very well behaved dog may be acceptable.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
58 Brattle
58 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1. Includes heat and hot water. No fee. Act fast. Perfect location in Har and Square. Elevator building and gym . Laundry in building. Please call or text 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
50 JFK St.
50 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully gut renovated studio located in the heart of Harvard Square! This sunny and bright bright unit has new floors, ceilings, windows, and brand new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5 Brewer St.
5 Brewer Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
697 sqft
In the heart of Harvard Square. This is a nice looking unit with an open floor plan. The kitchen is good sized and comes with a dishwasher, disposal and a built-in microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Harvard Square
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
43 Units Available
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
12 Units Available
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1050 sqft
Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2 Ware St 8
2 Ware St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Charming Harvard Square Studio - Property Id: 317920 This charming studio features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
53 Park St
53 Park Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Available 09/01/20 AVAIL 9/1!!! Absolutely beautiful townhouse style 2BR located on the outskirts of Harvard campus in Somerville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Richdale Ave 2
92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134 Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Saint Paul St. #3
12 Saint Paul Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1400 sqft
2BD 2 Bath With Loft in Cambridge Central Square Next to WholeFoods - A spacious 2B/2B two-floor apartment and Loft in a prime location in Central.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
34 Dana Street - 2
34 Dana Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
No Broker Fee. Available 9/1: 4 bedroom 1 bath, laundry in basement.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
284 Harvard Street
284 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
9/1 move-in in elevator building. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in-building. Centrally located, renovated studio just 5 minutes walk to the Central Square MBTA station. Brand new kitchen + newly renovated bathroom with new hardwood floors.
