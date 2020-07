Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly conference room dog grooming area dog park

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.Contact us for our current specials. ZINC's location at the nexus of Cambridge and Boston and with immediate proximity to the Lechmere MBTA stop means you are within minutes of the area's best nightlife, restaurants, arts, and culture. Your urban lifestyle doesn't stop outside your front door. ZINC offers amenities on a grand scale not typical of downtown locations. With a clubroom, media room, expansive fitness center and yoga studio, a pavilion lounge with televisions, and a nearly 15,000 square foot private landscaped terrace with barbecue grills, ZINC offers incomparable onsite amenities to complement the bustle of urban living.