Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room elevator garage parking clubhouse concierge courtyard internet access package receiving

Relax and spread out at Vox on Two. Our Cambridge, MA apartments offer spacious floorplans with a wealth of luxurious amenities. Our studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are an easy 8 minute walk to the Alewife Train Station on the Red Line and are conveniently located near Fresh Pond, Harvard Square and Davis Square.Featuring gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms with rich, espresso cabinets and granite countertops, you’ll feel right at home in your new luxury apartment. Our pet-friendly apartment community was built to LEED Silver standards, and has every upscale amenity you need to live trim, fit and Green, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, relaxing pool and fabulous indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. Better yet, our Cambridge, MA apartment community is smoke-free. Our central location allows you to experience great shopping and dining in Cambridge and the surrounding neighborhoods of Arlington and Somerville, while giving you access to peaceful nature trails.