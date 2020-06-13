118 Apartments for rent in Providence, RI📍
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 7
Providence is the capitol of Rhode Island and was one of the first cities ever established in the US. Even though it’s old, it’s relatively small with a population of 171,909, but very densely populated as is typical of older cities along the east coast of the US. But, when you factor in neighboring areas (including south Massachusetts) it quickly becomes the 37th largest metropolitan area in the country.
Providence is a city made up of some 25 sub-neighborhoods or communities separated by streets or major thoroughfares/interstates. The first, and oldest, is the downtown area, which sits in the center of the other surrounding 24 communities and, as per usual, houses more offices than residents.
The most populous neighborhoods, however, are The “North End”, “South Side” and the “East Side,” all of which are larger, collective groupings of individual neighborhoods. The “North End” is comprised of Wanskuck and Charles; the “South Side” of Elmwood, South Elmwood, Lower South Providence, Upper South Providence and the West End; and the “East Side” of Blackstone, Hope, Mount Hope, College Hill, Wayland and Fox Point.
The other individual neighborhoods are College Hill, Elmhurst, Federal Hill, Hartford, Manton, Mount Pleasant, Olneyville, Reservoir, Silver Lake, Smith Hill, Valley, and Washington Park. Yes, yes, we know, that’s a lot to choose from. And no, don’t worry; we won’t cover all of these spots with a fine-tooth comb (We don’t want to bore you to tears, here).
As always, cash is king. So it’s a good thing you’ve got that side business/faux charity based loosely off George Costanza’s “Human Fund”. But, if you do happen to have some coin and prefer the “finer things”, then check out the “East Side” neighborhood. The absolute cheapest amount you could spend on a one bedroom apartment in the “East Side” is $675.00 (very rare) but the general average for something solid is $850.00 per month which would increase based upon desired amenities and creature comforts, like a bidet for instance, easily the most underrated invention of our generation.
If you want to spend the “bare” minimum, you’d have to live on the South Side where $600.00-675.00 is the expected rent for a one bedroom dwelling.
Apartments are obviously available year ‘round in all areas of town, but to get prime choice on the apartment of your dreams, May is the ideal month to look and book, especially in the “East Side” neighborhood. The standard term for a lease is a year, but some of the apartments are more flexible.
The RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transport Authority) has been operating bus lines in and around Providence for almost 50 years, so the routes are well established and dependable. The RIPTA also runs a trolley service which specializes in routes throughout the downtown area. Since the interstate in Providence has been expanded and upgraded significantly over the last 20 years, more and more residents utilize private vehicles for travel. But since it is such a densely populated city, parking can be expensive and challenging.
All in all, Providence, Rhode Island is as close to an ideal city to rent an apartment in anywhere in the country. As a renter, it provides you literally every conceivable option as far as a living situation with varying prices and neighborhoods that can fit into any budget. You have plenty of options and neighborhoods to explore.
June 2020 Providence Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Providence Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Providence rent trends were flat over the past month
Providence rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Providence stand at $998 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Providence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Providence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Providence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Providence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Providence's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Providence.
- While rents in Providence fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Providence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Providence.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Providence’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Providence renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...
Here’s how Providence ranks on:
Apartment List has released Providence’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Providence renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Providence vary widely across categories such as affordability and career opportunities."
Key Findings in Providence include the following:
- Providence renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Providence were public transit (A), social life (A), commute time (A-) and affordability (A-).
- The areas of concern to Providence renters are weather (F), jobs and career opportunities (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
- Providence did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Boston (A) and Denver (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.