Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Providence, RI

📍
Downtown Providence
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Waterman
112 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
112 Waterman - 4 Available 07/01/20 4 bed 1 bath on Waterman/Thayer. Legacy Real Estate - Large 4 Bed 1 Bath unit for rent on Waterman/Thayer. Steps from Brown campus. Call or text Legacy Real Estate at 401-447-8210 (RLNE5637920)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
June 1! All Utilities Included 3 BR Near Brown - Property Id: 220322 Available June 1. All utilities included! Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. Coin op laundry in the basement and off the street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
146 Stanwood St 2
146 Stanwood Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 140203 Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
260 Elmwood Ave
260 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI
8 Bedrooms
$4,500
260 elmwood ave - Property Id: 298800 historical building * 1 st floor can be use as offices or 3 bedrooms - 1/2 bathroom and kitchen * 2 floor has 3 bedrooms and full and kitchen * 3 floor has bathroom large 2 bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley
1 Unit Available
79 Andem Street 3 F
79 Andem Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 F Available 07/01/20 All Utilities Included One BR Apt. Nice Location - Property Id: 299192 All utilities included. Nice 1 and half bed with 1 bathroom. One bedroom and another small room that could be an office.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
168 williams street 3
168 Williams Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Large 2bed 1 bath 5 min from brown - Property Id: 297657 beautiful 2bed 3 floor 5 min walk to brown ,near wickenden street coffee shop and restaurant Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Median Rent in Providence

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Providence is $997, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,212.
Studio
$889
1 Bed
$997
2 Beds
$1,212
3+ Beds
$1,538
City GuideProvidence
Providence, Rhode Island.
What Do I need To Know About Providence?

Providence is the capitol of Rhode Island and was one of the first cities ever established in the US. Even though it’s old, it’s relatively small with a population of 171,909, but very densely populated as is typical of older cities along the east coast of the US. But, when you factor in neighboring areas (including south Massachusetts) it quickly becomes the 37th largest metropolitan area in the country.

Neighborhoods

Providence is a city made up of some 25 sub-neighborhoods or communities separated by streets or major thoroughfares/interstates. The first, and oldest, is the downtown area, which sits in the center of the other surrounding 24 communities and, as per usual, houses more offices than residents.

The most populous neighborhoods, however, are The “North End”, “South Side” and the “East Side,” all of which are larger, collective groupings of individual neighborhoods. The “North End” is comprised of Wanskuck and Charles; the “South Side” of Elmwood, South Elmwood, Lower South Providence, Upper South Providence and the West End; and the “East Side” of Blackstone, Hope, Mount Hope, College Hill, Wayland and Fox Point.

The other individual neighborhoods are College Hill, Elmhurst, Federal Hill, Hartford, Manton, Mount Pleasant, Olneyville, Reservoir, Silver Lake, Smith Hill, Valley, and Washington Park. Yes, yes, we know, that’s a lot to choose from. And no, don’t worry; we won’t cover all of these spots with a fine-tooth comb (We don’t want to bore you to tears, here).

What Are You Willing To Spend?

As always, cash is king. So it’s a good thing you’ve got that side business/faux charity based loosely off George Costanza’s “Human Fund”. But, if you do happen to have some coin and prefer the “finer things”, then check out the “East Side” neighborhood. The absolute cheapest amount you could spend on a one bedroom apartment in the “East Side” is $675.00 (very rare) but the general average for something solid is $850.00 per month which would increase based upon desired amenities and creature comforts, like a bidet for instance, easily the most underrated invention of our generation.

If you want to spend the “bare” minimum, you’d have to live on the South Side where $600.00-675.00 is the expected rent for a one bedroom dwelling.

Availability of Apartments

Apartments are obviously available year ‘round in all areas of town, but to get prime choice on the apartment of your dreams, May is the ideal month to look and book, especially in the “East Side” neighborhood. The standard term for a lease is a year, but some of the apartments are more flexible.

How Do I Get Around?

The RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transport Authority) has been operating bus lines in and around Providence for almost 50 years, so the routes are well established and dependable. The RIPTA also runs a trolley service which specializes in routes throughout the downtown area. Since the interstate in Providence has been expanded and upgraded significantly over the last 20 years, more and more residents utilize private vehicles for travel. But since it is such a densely populated city, parking can be expensive and challenging.

All in all, Providence, Rhode Island is as close to an ideal city to rent an apartment in anywhere in the country. As a renter, it provides you literally every conceivable option as far as a living situation with varying prices and neighborhoods that can fit into any budget. You have plenty of options and neighborhoods to explore.

June 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Providence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Providence Rent Report. Providence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Providence rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Providence rent trends were flat over the past month

Providence rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Providence stand at $998 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Providence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Providence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Providence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Providence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Providence's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Providence.
    • While rents in Providence fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Providence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Providence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Providence’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Providence renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Providence Renter Survey

    Here’s how Providence ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    A-
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Providence’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Providence renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Providence vary widely across categories such as affordability and career opportunities."

    Key Findings in Providence include the following:

    • Providence renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Providence were public transit (A), social life (A), commute time (A-) and affordability (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Providence renters are weather (F), jobs and career opportunities (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
      • Providence did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Boston (A) and Denver (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Providence?
    In Providence, the median rent is $889 for a studio, $997 for a 1-bedroom, $1,212 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,538 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Providence, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Providence?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Providence include Downtown Providence.
    How pet-friendly is Providence?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Providence received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Providence?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Providence received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Providence?
    Providence renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Providence did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Providence?
    Providence renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Providence did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Providence?
    Some of the colleges located in the Providence area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Johnson & Wales University-Providence, Brown University, and Rhode Island School of Design. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Providence?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Providence from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Brookline.

