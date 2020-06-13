118 Apartments for rent in Providence, RI

Neighborhoods

Providence is a city made up of some 25 sub-neighborhoods or communities separated by streets or major thoroughfares/interstates. The first, and oldest, is the downtown area, which sits in the center of the other surrounding 24 communities and, as per usual, houses more offices than residents.

The most populous neighborhoods, however, are The “North End”, “South Side” and the “East Side,” all of which are larger, collective groupings of individual neighborhoods. The “North End” is comprised of Wanskuck and Charles; the “South Side” of Elmwood, South Elmwood, Lower South Providence, Upper South Providence and the West End; and the “East Side” of Blackstone, Hope, Mount Hope, College Hill, Wayland and Fox Point.

The other individual neighborhoods are College Hill, Elmhurst, Federal Hill, Hartford, Manton, Mount Pleasant, Olneyville, Reservoir, Silver Lake, Smith Hill, Valley, and Washington Park. Yes, yes, we know, that’s a lot to choose from. And no, don’t worry; we won’t cover all of these spots with a fine-tooth comb (We don’t want to bore you to tears, here).