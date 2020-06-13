Apartment List
/
MA
/
worcester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Worcester
34 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Webster Square
1 Unit Available
1511 Main St # CPH3
1511 Main Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
32 Providence St
32 Providence Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/20 32 Providence Street #1 - Property Id: 99840 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, is steps away from shops and restaurants in Kelly Square and close to the highway as well.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burncoat
1 Unit Available
273 Burncoat St
273 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1702 sqft
3 Beds 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Greendale
1 Unit Available
4 Meola
4 Meola Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
University Park
1 Unit Available
40 Hitchcock Rd.
40 Hitchcock Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Beacon Brightly
1 Unit Available
21 Hancock St - 3
21 Hancock Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Please come check this very well maintained 1 BR apt, at the end of a quiet one-way street. Less than 5 mins walking distance to Clark University. Close to highway, grocery store, bus station and other amenities. Nice neighbors in the building.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Crown Hill-Piedmont
1 Unit Available
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
50 ADAMS STREET - 209
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Quinsigamond Village
1 Unit Available
8 North Steele St.
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Pride of ownership in this immaculate and meticulously maintained 1st floor sun filled 2 bedroom spacious apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Indian Lake East
1 Unit Available
43 Whitman Rd.
43 Whitman Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Dorchester Street - 1
6 Dorchester Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Sun drenched ground floor unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Large private patio. Located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with parking. Unit is modern, light and airy. Large walk-in closet. Section 8 rents are acceptable.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
25 Chilmark St
25 Chilmark Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
This is three bed one bath unit. The unit is in the 1st floor of the three Decker. The unit is huge with around 1300 sq ft of area. In unit washer and dryer hook ups. It is close to route 9 and Shrewsbury street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Franklin Plantation
1 Unit Available
265 Grafton
265 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,750
1350 sqft
Super location for your business, talk about high visibility and heavy traffic count on busy Grafton Street. GREAT FOR YOUR BUSINESS! Built 2013, natural gas heat, city water and sewer, cental HVAC , plenty of large windows and sunlight, 1,350 s.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Institution Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ashland
12 Ashland Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Worcester Ma.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Forest Grove
1 Unit Available
6 Jewett
6 Jewett Terrace, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
~Fabulous Location~Two family~ $1750 a month Plus $350 for all utilities excluding cable & Internet, 2 bedroom freshly painted throughout, upgraded flooring~ Basement recently finished~ Attached garage~Private yard~2 Fireplaces~~Must show proof of

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Worcester
1 Unit Available
44 Elm St
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy free heat & hot water in this penthouse rental. This multi-level loft offers full kitchen appliances, ample closet space, laundry facilities, deeded & heated garage parking, and basic cable.

Median Rent in Worcester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Worcester is $999, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,274.
Studio
$884
1 Bed
$999
2 Beds
$1,274
3+ Beds
$1,612
City GuideWorcester
“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking!

Do I Need a Cah?

That depends . . . Will you be working within Worcester proper (or nearby suburbs?) Do you enjoy shoveling snow? Do you have a high insurance deductible? The Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) zips all around Worcester, and Boston is within easy reach via the "Commuter Rail" at Union Station. Cabs don't aimlessly roam the streets looking for fares, but they'll come if you call. If you're one of those “I can't live without a car” types, be advised that the typical Massachusetts winter weather can make local roads an icy nightmare.

Finding a Wicked Good Apahtment

This is a city with A LOT of apartments, but few high-occupancy apartment buildings, per se. Much of the vacancies you'll run across will be within multi-story, multi-family homes – aka “triple-deckers.” While there has been some factory and warehouse conversion into amenity-laden "loft residences," these properties definitely don't make up the bulk of the market. Most rentals will require first and last month's rent along with a deposit, but not a credit check. Also, competition is basically non-existent. Take your pick!

What Paht of Town is the Best?

Main South: Revitalization projects are ongoing, and the area has regularly scheduled farmer’s markets. Warehouses in the area are being redeveloped into lofts and its triple-deckers are being renovated.

The West Side: The West Side includes Salisbury Street, which boasts the priciest and most sought-after real estate within the city proper. Think tree-lined streets and gorgeous Victorian and Queen Anne homes.

East Worcester: The East Side has no lack of diversions: loads of great restaurants, neighborhood bars, Worcester’s largest public park, AND Broad Meadow Brook: a 500-acre Audubon Sanctuary.

Downtown: The Great Recession may have derailed The City Square Project (12 acres of office, medical, retail and residential development) but now it's back on!

There you have it, Worcester in a nutshell. The hardest part about finding a place to live in this place will be pronouncing its name correctly. Don’t worry too much about impressing the locals if replacing your “R”s with “H”s gets too taxing, we’re sure you’ll get the hang of things in no time. Grab your jackets and get hunting!

June 2020 Worcester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Worcester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Worcester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Worcester.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Worcester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Worcester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

    View full Worcester Renter Survey

    Here’s how Worcester ranks on:

    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Worcester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Worcester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

    Key findings in Worcester include the following:

    • Worcester renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Worcester were public transit (C+) and affordability (C).
    • The areas of concern to Worcester renters are commute time, weather, state and local taxes, social life, and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
    • Worcester did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Massachusetts, including Boston (A) and Cambridge (A+).
    • Worcester did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Philadelphia, PA (C+) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Close to jobs and other important opportunities. Close commute to everything. But the city is also dirty, dangerous and expensive to live in." – Kayla J.
    • "The homes are beautiful but the city lacks charm and shopping opportunities." – Madelyn J.
    • "I love being close to everything but hate the traffic congestion." – Theresa F.
    • "I love the local restaurants and nightlife but getting around is difficult without a vehicle." – Taylor R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Worcester?
    In Worcester, the median rent is $884 for a studio, $999 for a 1-bedroom, $1,274 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,612 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Worcester, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
    What is the job market like in Worcester?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Worcester received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Worcester?
    Worcester renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Worcester did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Worcester?
    Some of the colleges located in the Worcester area include Becker College, Clark University, University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Quinsigamond Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Worcester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Worcester from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

    Similar Pages

    Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
    Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
    Worcester Pet Friendly Places