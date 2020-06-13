67 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA📍
Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking!
That depends . . . Will you be working within Worcester proper (or nearby suburbs?) Do you enjoy shoveling snow? Do you have a high insurance deductible? The Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) zips all around Worcester, and Boston is within easy reach via the "Commuter Rail" at Union Station. Cabs don't aimlessly roam the streets looking for fares, but they'll come if you call. If you're one of those “I can't live without a car” types, be advised that the typical Massachusetts winter weather can make local roads an icy nightmare.
This is a city with A LOT of apartments, but few high-occupancy apartment buildings, per se. Much of the vacancies you'll run across will be within multi-story, multi-family homes – aka “triple-deckers.” While there has been some factory and warehouse conversion into amenity-laden "loft residences," these properties definitely don't make up the bulk of the market. Most rentals will require first and last month's rent along with a deposit, but not a credit check. Also, competition is basically non-existent. Take your pick!
Main South: Revitalization projects are ongoing, and the area has regularly scheduled farmer’s markets. Warehouses in the area are being redeveloped into lofts and its triple-deckers are being renovated.
The West Side: The West Side includes Salisbury Street, which boasts the priciest and most sought-after real estate within the city proper. Think tree-lined streets and gorgeous Victorian and Queen Anne homes.
East Worcester: The East Side has no lack of diversions: loads of great restaurants, neighborhood bars, Worcester’s largest public park, AND Broad Meadow Brook: a 500-acre Audubon Sanctuary.
Downtown: The Great Recession may have derailed The City Square Project (12 acres of office, medical, retail and residential development) but now it's back on!
There you have it, Worcester in a nutshell. The hardest part about finding a place to live in this place will be pronouncing its name correctly. Don’t worry too much about impressing the locals if replacing your “R”s with “H”s gets too taxing, we’re sure you’ll get the hang of things in no time. Grab your jackets and get hunting!
June 2020 Worcester Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Worcester rents held steady over the past month
Worcester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Worcester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
- Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Worcester.
- While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Worcester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
Here’s how Worcester ranks on:
Apartment List has released Worcester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Worcester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key findings in Worcester include the following:
- Worcester renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Worcester were public transit (C+) and affordability (C).
- The areas of concern to Worcester renters are commute time, weather, state and local taxes, social life, and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Worcester did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Massachusetts, including Boston (A) and Cambridge (A+).
- Worcester did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Philadelphia, PA (C+) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Close to jobs and other important opportunities. Close commute to everything. But the city is also dirty, dangerous and expensive to live in." – Kayla J.
- "The homes are beautiful but the city lacks charm and shopping opportunities." – Madelyn J.
- "I love being close to everything but hate the traffic congestion." – Theresa F.
- "I love the local restaurants and nightlife but getting around is difficult without a vehicle." – Taylor R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.