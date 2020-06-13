67 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

What Paht of Town is the Best?

Main South: Revitalization projects are ongoing, and the area has regularly scheduled farmer’s markets. Warehouses in the area are being redeveloped into lofts and its triple-deckers are being renovated.

The West Side: The West Side includes Salisbury Street, which boasts the priciest and most sought-after real estate within the city proper. Think tree-lined streets and gorgeous Victorian and Queen Anne homes.

East Worcester: The East Side has no lack of diversions: loads of great restaurants, neighborhood bars, Worcester’s largest public park, AND Broad Meadow Brook: a 500-acre Audubon Sanctuary.

Downtown: The Great Recession may have derailed The City Square Project (12 acres of office, medical, retail and residential development) but now it's back on!

There you have it, Worcester in a nutshell. The hardest part about finding a place to live in this place will be pronouncing its name correctly. Don’t worry too much about impressing the locals if replacing your “R”s with “H”s gets too taxing, we’re sure you’ll get the hang of things in no time. Grab your jackets and get hunting!