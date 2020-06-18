All apartments in Brookline
1170 Boylston St

1170 Boylston Street · (781) 243-5747
Location

1170 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02467
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Move in JULY 1st or JULY 15th - there is NO FEE! Just 1st &amp; last to move in Out of this world deal with NO BROKER'S FEE!! heat hot water included, spacious living area, ample closet space, nice kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, large living area fits a couch, desk and bed. CAT OKAY! hop to the Emmanuel, Simmons college, Wentworth, John Hancock, Northeastern University NEU, Hynes convention center T stop, Newbury Street, Prudential, Berklee College of Music, Audubon Circle, Museum, Longwood medical, Brookline, Kenmore Square, New England Conservatory NEC, Boston University BU, Back Bay and Copley Square. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Boylston St have any available units?
1170 Boylston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 1170 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Boylston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Boylston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Boylston St is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Boylston St offer parking?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Boylston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Boylston St does not have units with air conditioning.
