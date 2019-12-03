8305 W 152nd Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Single Family Home Available Now! - Property Id: 171306



Beautiful house located in a great neighborhood. Minutes away from major highways, shopping malls, restaurants, lakeside park and part of the outstanding Blue Valley School District. Spacious and well maintained 4 bed 3.5 bath, finished basement w/2 car attached garage waiting for your family to make it your home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171306

Property Id 171306



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5450304)