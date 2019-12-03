8305 W 152nd Ter

Amenities
Spacious Single Family Home Available Now! - Property Id: 171306
Beautiful house located in a great neighborhood. Minutes away from major highways, shopping malls, restaurants, lakeside park and part of the outstanding Blue Valley School District. Spacious and well maintained 4 bed 3.5 bath, finished basement w/2 car attached garage waiting for your family to make it your home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171306
Property Id 171306
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5450304)