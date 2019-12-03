All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

8305 W 152nd Ter

8305 West 152nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8305 West 152nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223
Kingston Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Family Home Available Now! - Property Id: 171306

Beautiful house located in a great neighborhood. Minutes away from major highways, shopping malls, restaurants, lakeside park and part of the outstanding Blue Valley School District. Spacious and well maintained 4 bed 3.5 bath, finished basement w/2 car attached garage waiting for your family to make it your home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171306
Property Id 171306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 W 152nd Ter have any available units?
8305 W 152nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 W 152nd Ter have?
Some of 8305 W 152nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 W 152nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8305 W 152nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 W 152nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8305 W 152nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8305 W 152nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8305 W 152nd Ter offers parking.
Does 8305 W 152nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8305 W 152nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 W 152nd Ter have a pool?
No, 8305 W 152nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8305 W 152nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 8305 W 152nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 W 152nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8305 W 152nd Ter has units with dishwashers.

