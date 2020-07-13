Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Overland Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Wynnewood
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$883
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
95 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
26 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$924
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
5 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 01:07pm
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 01:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
10 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:59pm
$
12 Units Available
Lionsgate
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:01am
7 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
67 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 7 at 03:54pm
28 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 7 at 02:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$852
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
7 Units Available
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Grantoch
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1375 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Overland Park, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Overland Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

