Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
The Ridge Overland Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

The Ridge Overland Park

8900 W 102nd Ter · (816) 281-0997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS 66212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34-01L · Avail. Jul 30

$789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 19-215 · Avail. Aug 30

$826

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 19-415 · Avail. Aug 9

$826

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34-05A · Avail. Aug 14

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 33-09A · Avail. Aug 30

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 08-53A · Avail. Jul 30

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-074 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,255

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ridge Overland Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
shuffle board
The Ridge provides spacious one to three bedroom townhomes and apartments that you won't find anywhere else. Located at 103rd and Antioch, you can enjoy easy access to all of your needs. The Ridge places you right down the street from Corporate Woods and the Metcalf Business District. We are just a hop, skip, and jump away from Johnson County Community College, the KU Edwards Campus, Shawnee Mission West, Indian Hills, and Brookridge Elementary. Need to go shopping? Oak Park Mall is minutes away. With convenient access to I-435 and 69 Hwy, you are only minutes from Olathe, Downtown Kansas City, the Legends, and Town Center. You can enjoy 24/7 indoor gym access with state of the art equipment and TV's - Slow it down and hangout by the firepit, cook some BBQ, and jump in the water with your friends. Have Questions? Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $300, 2 bedroom: $450, 3 bedroom: $600, Townhome: $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ridge Overland Park have any available units?
The Ridge Overland Park has 11 units available starting at $789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ridge Overland Park have?
Some of The Ridge Overland Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ridge Overland Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Ridge Overland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ridge Overland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ridge Overland Park is pet friendly.
Does The Ridge Overland Park offer parking?
Yes, The Ridge Overland Park offers parking.
Does The Ridge Overland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ridge Overland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ridge Overland Park have a pool?
Yes, The Ridge Overland Park has a pool.
Does The Ridge Overland Park have accessible units?
No, The Ridge Overland Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Ridge Overland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ridge Overland Park has units with dishwashers.
