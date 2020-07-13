The Ridge Overland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room internet access internet cafe online portal shuffle board

The Ridge provides spacious one to three bedroom townhomes and apartments that you won't find anywhere else. Located at 103rd and Antioch, you can enjoy easy access to all of your needs. The Ridge places you right down the street from Corporate Woods and the Metcalf Business District. We are just a hop, skip, and jump away from Johnson County Community College, the KU Edwards Campus, Shawnee Mission West, Indian Hills, and Brookridge Elementary. Need to go shopping? Oak Park Mall is minutes away. With convenient access to I-435 and 69 Hwy, you are only minutes from Olathe, Downtown Kansas City, the Legends, and Town Center. You can enjoy 24/7 indoor gym access with state of the art equipment and TV's - Slow it down and hangout by the firepit, cook some BBQ, and jump in the water with your friends. Have Questions? Call today!