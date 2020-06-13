151 Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO📍
Like most cities in Missouri, renting a home in Raymore is a pretty simple process. Fill out a brief application, include references along with a security deposit and first/last month's rent, and you should be good to go. If you are interested in a place that allows pets, it shouldn't be difficult to find one. Often just a reference from your landlord attesting to the good character of Fluffy is enough to get her into the place.
If you are looking to rent an apartment in Raymore, you will find that you have plenty of options. From trendy studios to more established duplex homes, there is sure to be something that strikes your fancy. Missouri in general, and Raymore specifically, is very Southern in manners and welcoming of new neighbors. If you are from one of the large urban areas up North it might take a bit of getting used to, but as long as you are willing to eat a lot of pie and wave at your neighbors you should do fine.
There are three distinct neighborhoods in Raymore and the primary difference between them lies in the ages of the buildings. Don't let the age of the buildings fool you; all have been updated to varying degrees over the years. What's important to remember is that the age of the building often dictates whether or not the building went with smaller apartments or converted into duplexes for rent.
City Center: This is the oldest part of the city and many of the rentals here are apartment homes and duplexes. Because this area was once primarily agricultural in nature, you will find that homes and apartments in the City Center are located alongside or above shops and restaurants. This makes it super easy to step out for a bite to eat! It also makes the area especially trendy with quaint cafes and shops all close at hand.
School Road: This area will almost make you do a double take. Remember the movie "Pleasantville"? Welcome to the real life neighborhood! This is an area that almost looks like an episode of "Leave it to Beaver" or "Father Knows Best" -- it's so cute. Expect detached homes, lots of lawn and picket fences that may or may not be white. The people are friendly and the duplexes have been well tended.
Kentucky Road: This area is a bit more trendy but you will still find detached homes, lots of lawn and a few duplexes. There are also a few nice apartment complexes here that have become communities unto themselves. They offer amenities that make venturing out almost pointless unless you just feel the need to wander.
Okay, you found a place and are all settled into your new home. What is there to do for fun and excitement? For starters, there are plenty of bars and pubs for your drinking pleasure. If you like fine dining, try a couple of local places like Minsky's Pizza or Frankie and Johnny's Pub and Grill for a nice relaxing night out with friends. You will find plenty to choose from, with several Chinese restaurants as well as Mexican and barbecue places as well.