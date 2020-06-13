AL
151 Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1103 Clayton Drive
1103 Clayton Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1580 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1105 Clayton Drive
1105 Clayton Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1560 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
817 Garnes St
817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1888 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 Sky Vue Drive
512 Sky Vue Dr, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Don’t miss out on this great 2 bed 1 bath apartment. This apartment features new carpeting, a tile backsplash, a matching set of kitchen appliances, and a recently renovated bathroom. This house is in a Raymore right off of highway 58.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
607 Valley View
607 Valley View, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1627 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
703 South Park Drive
703 South Park Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Nice 3 bedroom home in Raymore! Enjoy the open/bright layout w/vaulted ceiling and beautiful fireplace in your spacious living room.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Raymore

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
501 Fall Creek Drive
501 Fall Creek Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1648 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.
Results within 5 miles of Raymore
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Longview
32 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7214 East 165th Street
7214 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Median Rent in Raymore

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Raymore is $895, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,098.
Studio
$707
1 Bed
$895
2 Beds
$1,098
3+ Beds
$1,501
City GuideRaymore"Do you wanna slow dance at the RayMore? / Can I buy you a drink at the Raymore? / Do you wanna go back to the Raymore, / so that we can PlayMore, Raymore?" - "Dance at the Raymore Playmore"
Moving to Raymore
+

Like most cities in Missouri, renting a home in Raymore is a pretty simple process. Fill out a brief application, include references along with a security deposit and first/last month's rent, and you should be good to go. If you are interested in a place that allows pets, it shouldn't be difficult to find one. Often just a reference from your landlord attesting to the good character of Fluffy is enough to get her into the place.

If you are looking to rent an apartment in Raymore, you will find that you have plenty of options. From trendy studios to more established duplex homes, there is sure to be something that strikes your fancy. Missouri in general, and Raymore specifically, is very Southern in manners and welcoming of new neighbors. If you are from one of the large urban areas up North it might take a bit of getting used to, but as long as you are willing to eat a lot of pie and wave at your neighbors you should do fine.

Neighborhoods
+

There are three distinct neighborhoods in Raymore and the primary difference between them lies in the ages of the buildings. Don't let the age of the buildings fool you; all have been updated to varying degrees over the years. What's important to remember is that the age of the building often dictates whether or not the building went with smaller apartments or converted into duplexes for rent.

City Center: This is the oldest part of the city and many of the rentals here are apartment homes and duplexes. Because this area was once primarily agricultural in nature, you will find that homes and apartments in the City Center are located alongside or above shops and restaurants. This makes it super easy to step out for a bite to eat! It also makes the area especially trendy with quaint cafes and shops all close at hand.

School Road: This area will almost make you do a double take. Remember the movie "Pleasantville"? Welcome to the real life neighborhood! This is an area that almost looks like an episode of "Leave it to Beaver" or "Father Knows Best" -- it's so cute. Expect detached homes, lots of lawn and picket fences that may or may not be white. The people are friendly and the duplexes have been well tended.

Kentucky Road: This area is a bit more trendy but you will still find detached homes, lots of lawn and a few duplexes. There are also a few nice apartment complexes here that have become communities unto themselves. They offer amenities that make venturing out almost pointless unless you just feel the need to wander.

What to Do in Raymore
+

Okay, you found a place and are all settled into your new home. What is there to do for fun and excitement? For starters, there are plenty of bars and pubs for your drinking pleasure. If you like fine dining, try a couple of local places like Minsky's Pizza or Frankie and Johnny's Pub and Grill for a nice relaxing night out with friends. You will find plenty to choose from, with several Chinese restaurants as well as Mexican and barbecue places as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Raymore?
In Raymore, the median rent is $707 for a studio, $895 for a 1-bedroom, $1,098 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,501 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Raymore, check out our monthly Raymore Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Raymore?
Some of the colleges located in the Raymore area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Raymore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raymore from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

