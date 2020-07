The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

The Sovereign at Overland Park is a beautiful community full of large and luxurious apartment homes. Located in the Blue Valley School District, it is minutes from the best schools, dining, shopping, and recreation that Overland Park has to offer. Visit this smoke-free community to find out why its residents love calling The Sovereign home. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Let The Sovereign safely get you into your perfect place today!