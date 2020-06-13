Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

206 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with balcony

Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
25 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$963
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$994
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Downtown Overland Park
70 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
2 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
17 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
8 Units Available
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$808
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1022 sqft
Situated in a well-kept Overland Park, KS area Waterford Place offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
9 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
2 Units Available
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Oak Park
2 Units Available
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$813
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
8 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Wynnewood
9 Units Available
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,046
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
8 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$2,160
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1245 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Overland Park, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Overland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

