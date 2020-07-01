Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance business center e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Johnson County. Inside your luxury apartment home you will find a gourmet kitchen including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, his and hers closets, and wood flooring. You will enjoy climate controlled hallways as well as garages and carports. Our deluxe features are designed to enhance your lifestyle. We offer with an onsite personal trainer, ultra modern 24 Hour fitness center, resort-style courtyard, coffee bar, saltwater pool, dry cleaning service, dog park and dog wash. Rated one of the Top Ten places to live, our apartments reside in the heart of Johnson County. With our professional management team, easy online resident services, and flexible lease terms, Highlands Lodge is the perfect place to live. View our beautiful gallery then call today to reserve a personalized tour of your ...