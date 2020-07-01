All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Highlands Lodge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Highlands Lodge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Highlands Lodge

5000 Indian Creek Pkwy · (913) 225-8548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease and receive a $750 egift card
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-307 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 3-106 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 4-208 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-110 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 4-210 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 3-203 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands Lodge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet cafe
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Johnson County. Inside your luxury apartment home you will find a gourmet kitchen including granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, his and hers closets, and wood flooring. You will enjoy climate controlled hallways as well as garages and carports. Our deluxe features are designed to enhance your lifestyle. We offer with an onsite personal trainer, ultra modern 24 Hour fitness center, resort-style courtyard, coffee bar, saltwater pool, dry cleaning service, dog park and dog wash. Rated one of the Top Ten places to live, our apartments reside in the heart of Johnson County. With our professional management team, easy online resident services, and flexible lease terms, Highlands Lodge is the perfect place to live. View our beautiful gallery then call today to reserve a personalized tour of your ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 pet deposit, $600 for 2 pets. Pet rent for under 25 lbs is $25 per month. Pet rent for 25 lbs and over is $30 per month. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands Lodge have any available units?
Highlands Lodge has 27 units available starting at $1,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Highlands Lodge have?
Some of Highlands Lodge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands Lodge currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands Lodge is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease and receive a $750 egift card
Is Highlands Lodge pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands Lodge is pet friendly.
Does Highlands Lodge offer parking?
Yes, Highlands Lodge offers parking.
Does Highlands Lodge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlands Lodge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands Lodge have a pool?
Yes, Highlands Lodge has a pool.
Does Highlands Lodge have accessible units?
No, Highlands Lodge does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands Lodge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands Lodge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Highlands Lodge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Nieman 8 Plex
9201 Nieman Road
Overland Park, KS 66214
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity