132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
9 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1487 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Lancaster
30 Units Available
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1248 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
3 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1536 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1360 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Last updated June 6 at 04:17pm
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
20 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.

June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined slightly over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,219 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Overland Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Overland Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Overland Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,219 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Overland Park.
    • While Overland Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

