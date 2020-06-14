118 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Overland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1223 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$949
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,032
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:51pm
$
Lionsgate
39 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$2,160
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Blue Valley
12 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$957
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1496 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$994
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1246 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$926
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1467 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
1098 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 11 at 03:58pm
9 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1245 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Overland Park, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Overland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

