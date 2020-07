Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving online portal

At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few ways to spend your time. Take care of your furry friend at the pet wash station and kick back in the resident clubhouse space. Our apartment homes come set with amenities for elegant and convenient living experience. Enjoy a full-size washer and dryer included in each home, as well as granite countertops, a kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, and oversized windows. Everything you need to enjoy the suburbs can be found at Boulders at Overland Park!