101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 65
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 37
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 42
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 43
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 27
Overland Park, Kansas
Salutations from suburbia, aspiring apartment dweller! Are you looking to trade in the bustle of the big city for the serenity of the “sprawls?” Then look no further than Overland Park. A popular residential destination, Overland Park boasts some of the Jayhawk State’s most coveted residential lodgings. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then stick with us, and we’ll have you living the life in Kansas City before you know it.
Having trouble with Craigslist Overland Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Overland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.