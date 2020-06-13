/
161 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS📍
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$778
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
$
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$817
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$991
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1320 sqft
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
$
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
13245 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$820
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
Air conditioned units with ceiling fans, a fireplace, patio/balcony and bathtub. Kitchens include all appliances and extra storage space is available. Swimming pool, sauna, volleyball court, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry facilities.
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,005
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$887
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
$
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,036
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
$
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,124
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
$
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
$
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1128 sqft
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
$
Loiret
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
$
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Oak Park
12119 W 101st Street
12119 West 101st Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
12119 W 101st Street Available 06/15/20 {12119} Spacious Home in Fantastic Location + Great Hwy Access + AVAILABLE NOW - Very clean, well-cared-for home in Oak Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lenexa, the median rent is $798 for a studio, $1,010 for a 1-bedroom, $1,238 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,692 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lenexa, check out our monthly Lenexa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lenexa area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lenexa from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Topeka.