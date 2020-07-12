/
/
/
oak park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, Overland Park, KS
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 8 at 05:24pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
972 sqft
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,068
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$955
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 09:36pm
12 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 01:07pm
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Nieman 8 Plex
9201 Nieman Road, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
The Nieman Townhome community is located in the heart of Overland Park, putting you minutes from the city's best shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
12360 West 107th Terrace
12360 107th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
Home is occupied so we need at least 24 hours notice to current tenant; you will need to schedule a showing with our agent to meet you at the home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11421 W 113th St
11421 West 113th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1536 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 30
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
11328 W 112th Terrace
11328 West 112th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1550 sqft
11328 W 112th Terrace Available 06/01/20 Updated OP Duplex - Fully renovated and updated duplex in convenient Overland Park location. This 1550 sq ft open concept home features new carpet throughout the main level.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10959 Westgate Street
10959 Westgate Rd, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
10959 Westgate Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with Great Amenities - 2 story townhouse NEW hardwoods! Large rooms and a finished basement in a quiet neighborhood and close to so much! Washer and Dryer included in condo.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,089
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS