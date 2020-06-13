Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

114 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$747
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$899
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
888 sqft
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
2 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
29 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22509 W 76th Ter
22509 West 76th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
22509 W 76th Ter Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Shawnee Townhome-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11301 W 60th St Unit B
11301 West 60th Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
11301 W 60th St Unit B Available 08/01/20 Affordable Shawnee Duplex-Available Beginning of AUGUST!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21217 W. 50th Terrace
21217 West 50th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2682 sqft
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan! Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12013 W 58th Place, Unit F
12013 West 58th Place, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Shawnee Condo with New flooring and nicely remodeled - This Shawnee KS condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located in The Deer Walk Condominium complex. The floors are rustic wood laminate throughout the Condo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21314 W 47th Terrace
21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/03/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Goddard Heights
1 Unit Available
10500 W 57th St
10500 West 57th Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
Fully rehabbed home on quiet street in Shawnee. Easy floor-plan and large laundry room!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7537 McCoy Street
7537 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1130 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town-home in Shawnee Ks. Quick access to 7 highway. The unit has a walkout basement from one of the bedrooms and a 2 car garage. It has a nice fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4712 Halsey Street
4712 Halsey Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1540 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
22828 West 44th Terrace
22828 West 44th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,570
3041 sqft
This two-story home is perfectly anchored on a quiet cul-de-sac offering four generously sized bedrooms, a main floor office along with spacious principle rooms. The formal dining room boasts an abundance of windows providing natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.

Median Rent in Shawnee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Shawnee is $863, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,058.
Studio
$682
1 Bed
$863
2 Beds
$1,058
3+ Beds
$1,447
City GuideShawnee
"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")

Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Housing Market Breakdown

The housing market in Shawnee is affordable throughout all of the various neighborhoods. Many people opt to live in Shawnee because of the lower-priced housing and close proximity to high-income jobs in nearby cities such as Overland Park, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. You could consider it a commuter's paradise.

Shawnee is ranked as an extremely livable area with high graduation rates, high income per capita, a wealth of local amenities, and a stable housing market. While living in Shawnee is affordable compared to other cities, the median value of owner-occupied homes in this city is slightly higher than the national median. However, when compared to the cost of living in nearby cities, Shawnee offers exceptional value and a much quieter setting. Owner-occupied homes make up 80.9 percent of the housing market, while 19.1 percent are rented. Opportunities to own a home are considerably higher here, but there are also great choices in rental apartments, houses, and condos -- many of them single-family homes with spacious floor plans. But don't let the odds deter you from renting in Shawnee--with the right realtor, you can get exactly what you want.

What you need

Surprisingly, it is much easier to get into a rental than it is to find one. Kansas is a friendly state, and renting doesn't usually include all the rigorous background checks found in most other places. Most landlords operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you find a place you like and have cash in hand, you already have your foot in the door, literally. While some landlords will ask for a list of references, most are satisfied with your first months rent and a security deposit. Many rentals are not pet-friendly unless you are willing to put up a security deposit to cover the possibility that your beloved furry family member might make the carpet a personal toilet or chew toy. Some of the more upscale rental communities have waiting lists, so if you want one of these, you will need proof of income, a list of references, first and last months rent, a security deposit, and possibly even a reference from your veterinarian on the gentle nature of your extremely well-behaved pet.

Welcome to the Neighborhood

There are four primary neighborhoods in Shawnees Neighborhood Focus program. Residents of these neighborhoods frequently issue news updates filled with information relevant to the area and surrounding cities.

Goddard Heights:Goddard Heights was first established in 2009. There are more than 600 residents living in the neighborhood and more than 250 single-family homes, 19 percent of which are currently unoccupied. Neighborhood groups plan activities that will bring the community closer together. This neighborhood has its ups and downs, but for the most part, offers a neighborly environment for you and your family. At a reasonable price, you can make Goddard Heights your new home.$$

Shawnee Pioneers:Shawnee Pioneers is one of the older neighborhoods, first established in 1999. Properties are well maintained, safety is topnotch, and city services are both affordable and accommodating. However, the lack of sidewalks leads many residents to choose driving over walking, which may prove to be detrimental to your health--and the environment of course. $$$

Shawnee Village:This is another of the newer neighborhoods in Shawnee. Several major infrastructure improvements have benefited the area economically because residents can now more easily access local, high-paying jobs. But, prepare yourself to put in some work to live in this neighborhood. No, really, a lot of work. Rentals are often cheaper here because of lack of upkeep. If you're not too picky about quality, and love the low prices, Shawnee Village is calling you.$

Trail Springs:Trail Springs was first established in 2000. The neighborhood is within close proximity to downtown Shawnee, which provides employment opportunities. There are great rental options available in the area, particularly single-family homes. The neighborhood is going through some tough times with several local businesses closing. Trail Springs also lacks sidewalks, something that might cause families with children to be concerned. Although prices are attractive, consider looking elsewhere if you're coming with a fully-loaded minivan.$$

Living in Shawnee

Although Shawnee is in Kansas, it's far from any Wizard of Oz experience. There are no girls clad in ruby-red slippers, and while the city is located in tornado alley, it is unlikely that one will swoop down and carry your home off to a colorful land with a yellow brick road. Instead, Shawnee buzzes with life as residents travel to and from Kansas City and Overland Park. Traffic tends to be a bit of a nuisance, but it is a forgivable issue given the high livability scale of this great city. Considering how affordable it is to live in Shawnee, most residents overlook traffic issues as a minor inconvenience, and road rage is almost nonexistent.

Quiet and safe Shawnee offers plenty of activities. There are great places to eat throughout the various neighborhoods. In fact, residents can find some of the best-tasting margaritas in Kansas at one of the local Mexican restaurants. In the mood for great pizza? There is plenty of that too. Located in the heart of the city is the 1,200-acre Shawnee Mission Park, featuring a lake, a beach, nature trails, and an outdoor theater offering live music and entertainment.

Shawnee rents declined over the past month

Shawnee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Shawnee.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Shawnee?
    In Shawnee, the median rent is $682 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $1,058 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,447 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shawnee, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Shawnee?
    Some of the colleges located in the Shawnee area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Shawnee?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shawnee from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Topeka.

