114 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS📍
1 of 10
1 of 37
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 39
1 of 22
1 of 64
1 of 36
Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.
Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The housing market in Shawnee is affordable throughout all of the various neighborhoods. Many people opt to live in Shawnee because of the lower-priced housing and close proximity to high-income jobs in nearby cities such as Overland Park, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. You could consider it a commuter's paradise.
Shawnee is ranked as an extremely livable area with high graduation rates, high income per capita, a wealth of local amenities, and a stable housing market. While living in Shawnee is affordable compared to other cities, the median value of owner-occupied homes in this city is slightly higher than the national median. However, when compared to the cost of living in nearby cities, Shawnee offers exceptional value and a much quieter setting. Owner-occupied homes make up 80.9 percent of the housing market, while 19.1 percent are rented. Opportunities to own a home are considerably higher here, but there are also great choices in rental apartments, houses, and condos -- many of them single-family homes with spacious floor plans. But don't let the odds deter you from renting in Shawnee--with the right realtor, you can get exactly what you want.
What you need
Surprisingly, it is much easier to get into a rental than it is to find one. Kansas is a friendly state, and renting doesn't usually include all the rigorous background checks found in most other places. Most landlords operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you find a place you like and have cash in hand, you already have your foot in the door, literally. While some landlords will ask for a list of references, most are satisfied with your first months rent and a security deposit. Many rentals are not pet-friendly unless you are willing to put up a security deposit to cover the possibility that your beloved furry family member might make the carpet a personal toilet or chew toy. Some of the more upscale rental communities have waiting lists, so if you want one of these, you will need proof of income, a list of references, first and last months rent, a security deposit, and possibly even a reference from your veterinarian on the gentle nature of your extremely well-behaved pet.
There are four primary neighborhoods in Shawnees Neighborhood Focus program. Residents of these neighborhoods frequently issue news updates filled with information relevant to the area and surrounding cities.
Goddard Heights:Goddard Heights was first established in 2009. There are more than 600 residents living in the neighborhood and more than 250 single-family homes, 19 percent of which are currently unoccupied. Neighborhood groups plan activities that will bring the community closer together. This neighborhood has its ups and downs, but for the most part, offers a neighborly environment for you and your family. At a reasonable price, you can make Goddard Heights your new home.$$
Shawnee Pioneers:Shawnee Pioneers is one of the older neighborhoods, first established in 1999. Properties are well maintained, safety is topnotch, and city services are both affordable and accommodating. However, the lack of sidewalks leads many residents to choose driving over walking, which may prove to be detrimental to your health--and the environment of course. $$$
Shawnee Village:This is another of the newer neighborhoods in Shawnee. Several major infrastructure improvements have benefited the area economically because residents can now more easily access local, high-paying jobs. But, prepare yourself to put in some work to live in this neighborhood. No, really, a lot of work. Rentals are often cheaper here because of lack of upkeep. If you're not too picky about quality, and love the low prices, Shawnee Village is calling you.$
Trail Springs:Trail Springs was first established in 2000. The neighborhood is within close proximity to downtown Shawnee, which provides employment opportunities. There are great rental options available in the area, particularly single-family homes. The neighborhood is going through some tough times with several local businesses closing. Trail Springs also lacks sidewalks, something that might cause families with children to be concerned. Although prices are attractive, consider looking elsewhere if you're coming with a fully-loaded minivan.$$
Although Shawnee is in Kansas, it's far from any Wizard of Oz experience. There are no girls clad in ruby-red slippers, and while the city is located in tornado alley, it is unlikely that one will swoop down and carry your home off to a colorful land with a yellow brick road. Instead, Shawnee buzzes with life as residents travel to and from Kansas City and Overland Park. Traffic tends to be a bit of a nuisance, but it is a forgivable issue given the high livability scale of this great city. Considering how affordable it is to live in Shawnee, most residents overlook traffic issues as a minor inconvenience, and road rage is almost nonexistent.
Quiet and safe Shawnee offers plenty of activities. There are great places to eat throughout the various neighborhoods. In fact, residents can find some of the best-tasting margaritas in Kansas at one of the local Mexican restaurants. In the mood for great pizza? There is plenty of that too. Located in the heart of the city is the 1,200-acre Shawnee Mission Park, featuring a lake, a beach, nature trails, and an outdoor theater offering live music and entertainment.
June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Shawnee rents declined over the past month
Shawnee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
- Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
- Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Shawnee.
- While Shawnee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.