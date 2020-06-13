114 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Housing Market Breakdown

The housing market in Shawnee is affordable throughout all of the various neighborhoods. Many people opt to live in Shawnee because of the lower-priced housing and close proximity to high-income jobs in nearby cities such as Overland Park, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. You could consider it a commuter's paradise.

Shawnee is ranked as an extremely livable area with high graduation rates, high income per capita, a wealth of local amenities, and a stable housing market. While living in Shawnee is affordable compared to other cities, the median value of owner-occupied homes in this city is slightly higher than the national median. However, when compared to the cost of living in nearby cities, Shawnee offers exceptional value and a much quieter setting. Owner-occupied homes make up 80.9 percent of the housing market, while 19.1 percent are rented. Opportunities to own a home are considerably higher here, but there are also great choices in rental apartments, houses, and condos -- many of them single-family homes with spacious floor plans. But don't let the odds deter you from renting in Shawnee--with the right realtor, you can get exactly what you want.

What you need

Surprisingly, it is much easier to get into a rental than it is to find one. Kansas is a friendly state, and renting doesn't usually include all the rigorous background checks found in most other places. Most landlords operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you find a place you like and have cash in hand, you already have your foot in the door, literally. While some landlords will ask for a list of references, most are satisfied with your first months rent and a security deposit. Many rentals are not pet-friendly unless you are willing to put up a security deposit to cover the possibility that your beloved furry family member might make the carpet a personal toilet or chew toy. Some of the more upscale rental communities have waiting lists, so if you want one of these, you will need proof of income, a list of references, first and last months rent, a security deposit, and possibly even a reference from your veterinarian on the gentle nature of your extremely well-behaved pet.