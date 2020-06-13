Apartment List
/
KS
/
gardner
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS

📍

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E Parma Way
818 Parma Way, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1305 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed Home - Remodeled 3 Bed home with lots of updates. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Nice Great Room on the lower level that walks in from the driveway.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
771 S Cherry Street
771 South Cherry Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1625 sqft
771 S Cherry Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! This newer three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Plum Creek Community is a must see! This home features

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
775 S Magnolia Street
775 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
775 S Magnolia Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
822 S Mulberry Street
822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
756 S Mulberry Street
756 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
756 S Mulberry Street Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss on this beautiful home in Gardner - it will go FAST! Awesome four bedroom, two bathroom home with

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
388 W Madison St
388 West Madison Avenue, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2795 sqft
Extraordinary Gardner Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740283?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17179 South Baxter Street
17179 Baxter Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1652 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
580 South Walnut Street
580 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1942 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
592 South Walnut Street
592 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
586 South Walnut Street
586 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home in Gardner. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
17272 Jennifer St
17272 Jennifer Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1308 sqft
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Check out the walkthrough Video : https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
31895 West 171st Street
31895 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
731 S Mulberry Street
731 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
17187 Kill Creek Road
17187 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1504 sqft
17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th! This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
766 S Magnolia Street
766 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of Gardner
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$580
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
118 S Saxony Drive
118 South Saxony Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1704 sqft
Another great property provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse! AVAILABLE NOW !-rented as of 6/11 Great location off Santa Fe and S. Parker (K-7) 3Bed/2Bath 1700 sqft split level Duplex with 1 car garage and unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2648 W Whitney St
2648 West Whitney Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2195 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Gardner
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.

Median Rent in Gardner

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gardner is $916, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,123.
Studio
$724
1 Bed
$916
2 Beds
$1,123
3+ Beds
$1,535
City GuideGardner
Gardner, Kansas, was originally founded at the point where the Santa Fe Trail, the California Trail and the Oregon Trail divided.

It was named, or so it's thought, as a way of honoring Governor Henry Joseph Gardner of Massachusetts. The city was founded in 1857 as a Free-Stater and was primarily a settling ground for people from Massachusetts. The city of Gardner is located in Johnson County, Kansas. According to the census of 2010, the city's populace was 19,123. The temperature variance throughout the year is pretty extreme -- with average highs in July of 89 degrees and lows in January of 19 degrees, you've either got to don a pair of short pants and a light top or wrap up in your winter woolies!

Renting in Gardner, KS

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least six weeks to complete your rental search. Apartment availability is slim in Gardner, as is overall home or townhouse rental.

What you Need

Renting in Gardner requires the same process as renting elsewhere in the country. You'll need bank account details, as well as proof of employment and proof of current earnings. Chances are that you'll also require a list of your previous three landlord's contact details, should you have those. You'll also need to make a deposit equivalent to a single month's rental and pay a month's rent in advance.

Places to Live in Gardner, KS

The different areas of Gardner, Kansas all offer different living experiences, from city living to quieter abodes.

Dinan Drive: Dinan Drive offers a fine range of rental property, from one-bedroom apartments for rent to all bills paid apartments, and if you prefer a studio apartment, you'll also find that here, too.

Pine Street: Like Dinan Drive, Pine Street affords a good selection of apartment rentals, so if you are intent on conducting an apartment search in Gardner, you'd be well served by considering Pine Street.

Pleasant Street: Just off Main Street and close to the center of town. If you have a penchant for dining out, then Pleasant Street is a good place to live. On East Main Street, there are seven restaurants, ranging from pizzerias and BBQ places to cheese-steak grills. Almost any type of restaurant you can imagine, really.

Life in Gardner

Getting Around

The citizens of Gardner are fortunate to have access to a huge development of cycle trails in and around the city. In fact, there's over 1,000 miles-worth of cycling paths connecting the city to the surrounding areas. Gardner Municipal Airport is merely a few minutes from the city center. If you need to travel further afield, Kansas City International Airport is about 46 miles from central Gardner. That's about a 45 minute drive south on Interstate 35 S.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Gardner, Kansas, keep themselves busy? Well, although there's not a ton of things to do in Gardner, there are a ton of things to keep folks busy not far away! Johnson County Museum offers persistently updated displays of a variety of historical events, including the country's historical past from the time of the earliest settlers, as well as a glimpse into post-World War II suburban house life. If you prefer the outdoors, then Overland Park Arboretum and Botanic Gardens at 179th Street and Antioch might be right up your tree. The arboretum alone is some 300 acres in size. For speedway fans, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City offers NASCAR Busch Series racing, in addition to NASCAR Winston Cup Series and Grand National Division racing. If you take delight in a round of golf, Gardner boasts its own golf course at 15810 South Gardner Road, just two miles north of the city boundary. Get ready to whack some balls around!

June 2020 Gardner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gardner Rent Report. Gardner rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gardner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gardner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gardner Rent Report. Gardner rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gardner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gardner rents declined over the past month

Gardner rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gardner stand at $916 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,124 for a two-bedroom. Gardner's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gardner, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Gardner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gardner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gardner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Gardner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,124 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Gardner.
    • While Gardner's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gardner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gardner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gardner?
    In Gardner, the median rent is $724 for a studio, $916 for a 1-bedroom, $1,123 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,535 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gardner, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gardner?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gardner area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gardner?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gardner from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Topeka.

    Similar Pages

    Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
    Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
    Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments