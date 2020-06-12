132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined slightly over the past month Overland Park rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,219 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Overland Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.

Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased marginally in Overland Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Overland Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.

Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,219 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Overland Park.

While Overland Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Kansas City $750 $920 0 1.1% Overland Park $990 $1,220 -0.2% 0.9% Kansas City $740 $910 0.1% 0.5% Olathe $960 $1,180 0 2% Independence $740 $910 0.1% 1.3% Shawnee $860 $1,060 -0.1% 1.2% Blue Springs $910 $1,120 0.1% 1.1% Lenexa $1,010 $1,240 0.2% 5.6% Leawood $1,240 $1,520 -0.6% 8.4% Grandview $690 $840 0.1% 0.4% Belton $870 $1,070 0.1% -0.5% Gardner $920 $1,120 -0.1% 0.9% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.