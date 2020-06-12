132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
9 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1129 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Last updated June 10 at 04:02pm
8 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Last updated June 10 at 03:51pm
Wynnewood
9 Units Available
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown Overland Park
70 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$965
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Last updated June 9 at 04:36pm
37 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$984
1241 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Last updated June 6 at 07:13pm
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated June 4 at 09:37pm
$
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 11 at 04:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1022 sqft
Situated in a well-kept Overland Park, KS area Waterford Place offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Last updated June 6 at 04:17pm
$
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated May 30 at 05:58pm
The Library District
12 Units Available
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$924
1169 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Princeton Court is located in the heart of Overland Park and offers a private courtyard that includes a swimming pool and grilling area.
Last updated June 1 at 03:00pm
Deer Creek
8 Units Available
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1204 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Deer Creek Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We are your secluded and private community that offers access to fine shopping and dining along with many entertainment activities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Last updated May 24 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1138 sqft
Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better.
Last updated May 15 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$982
967 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.

June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Overland Park rents declined slightly over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,219 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Overland Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Overland Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Overland Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,219 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Overland Park.
    • While Overland Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

