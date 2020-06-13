114 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

A Peak at the Park

A few nuggets of info that will hopefully help make your migration to Overland Park silky-smooth:

“Pump it Up …” Everyone knows that you don’t show up in Kansas City without an appetite for world-class barbecue, and everyone should know that you don’t roll into Overland Park without your own set of wheels. Technically, public transportation does exist (the Johnson Country Transit system makes 13 stops in the area), but because the buildings in Overland Park are so spread out, you shouldn’t expect to be able to shop, bank, work, and play conveniently without a vehicle of your own. The demand for public transit is low, meanwhile, so don’t hold your breath waiting for an upgraded bus system.

‘Ain’t No Party Like an Applebee’s Party … Unless you’re confident you can pick up dates at America’s Favorite Neighborhood Grill & Bar, you’re likely to be disappointed by the “nightlife” (or lack thereof) in Overland Park. Best bet: Hightail it into downtown K.C. (about 10 miles away) and bar-hop around Westport, the Plaza, or the Power & Light District instead (Note: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in K.C., drink Boulevard).

Overland Park boasts a petting zoo, botanical garden, two mega-malls, and plenty of museums, golf courses, bike trails, and recurring festivals. Still not convinced? At the 96-acre Overland Park Soccer Complex, all 12 fields are frequently occupied, and organizers often have to book clinics and camps 18 months in advance to secure a field.

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore …” Never fear, Kansas commuter: you won’t encounter any tedious toll booths when crossing state lines, and the journey to K.C.-MO rarely takes longer than a half hour.