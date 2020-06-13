114 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS📍
Salutations from suburbia, aspiring apartment dweller! Are you looking to trade in the bustle of the big city for the serenity of the “sprawls?” Then look no further than Overland Park. A popular residential destination, Overland Park boasts some of the Jayhawk State’s most coveted residential lodgings. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then stick with us, and we’ll have you living the life in Kansas City before you know it.
Having trouble with Craigslist Overland Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
A few nuggets of info that will hopefully help make your migration to Overland Park silky-smooth:
“Pump it Up …” Everyone knows that you don’t show up in Kansas City without an appetite for world-class barbecue, and everyone should know that you don’t roll into Overland Park without your own set of wheels. Technically, public transportation does exist (the Johnson Country Transit system makes 13 stops in the area), but because the buildings in Overland Park are so spread out, you shouldn’t expect to be able to shop, bank, work, and play conveniently without a vehicle of your own. The demand for public transit is low, meanwhile, so don’t hold your breath waiting for an upgraded bus system.
‘Ain’t No Party Like an Applebee’s Party … Unless you’re confident you can pick up dates at America’s Favorite Neighborhood Grill & Bar, you’re likely to be disappointed by the “nightlife” (or lack thereof) in Overland Park. Best bet: Hightail it into downtown K.C. (about 10 miles away) and bar-hop around Westport, the Plaza, or the Power & Light District instead (Note: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in K.C., drink Boulevard).
Overland Park boasts a petting zoo, botanical garden, two mega-malls, and plenty of museums, golf courses, bike trails, and recurring festivals. Still not convinced? At the 96-acre Overland Park Soccer Complex, all 12 fields are frequently occupied, and organizers often have to book clinics and camps 18 months in advance to secure a field.
“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore …” Never fear, Kansas commuter: you won’t encounter any tedious toll booths when crossing state lines, and the journey to K.C.-MO rarely takes longer than a half hour.
Before packing up shop and heading out to the outskirts of BBQ heaven, there are a few things we think you should know about leasing an apartment in Overland Park:
• Leasers pay an average of $1000/month.
• The demand for apartments frequently outweighs the supply, and units aren’t always available at prospective tenants’ first choices. Most landlords will require leasers put in a formal bid/application 60 days before their move-in date, so don’t stroll into town expecting to find a place right away. And if you come across a rental property that you can’t live without, don’t mull it over for too long, because it might not be available for long.
• What, then, can you expect from an Overland Park apartment if and when you finally find one? Well, you can expect all the comforts your home-owning brethren enjoy, including modern kitchens, ample living space (900-plus square feet for a typical 2 BR unit), and community gym, pool, and rec areas. Especially in the southern and central parts of the city, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything other than luxury rentals.
• Finally, 6 and 12-month leases are available at most properties, but you’ll have to fork over some extra dough ($25 to $50 typically) for the 6-month varieties. Month-to-month leases are practically nonexistent, as are studio units.
Generally speaking, the northern sections of town like City Center and Antioch serve up apartments in the $600-$700 range, while units in the more southern ‘hoods like Morse and the Nieman District go for closer to $1200. Most of Overland Park’s 40-odd ‘hoods have a similar ambiance, though, so don’t expect to notice many radical differences in the different parts of town while apartment hunting. New houses are constantly springing up all over Overland Park, meanwhile, and many of them are of the cookie-cutter variety; so if you’re looking to rent a house loaded with architectural flash and dazzle, you’re in for a challenge.
Bottom line: If you’re on the lookout for an apartment in a reasonably priced community, Overland Park may be the perfect fit for you.
Best of luck, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Overland Park rents declined slightly over the past month
Overland Park rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,219 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Overland Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
- Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Overland Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Overland Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
- Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,219 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Overland Park.
- While Overland Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Overland Park’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Overland Park renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how Overland Park ranks on:
Apartment List has released Overland Park’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Overland Park renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Overland Park, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Overland Park include the following:
- Overland Park renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Overland Park were jobs and career opportunities, commute time and quality of local schools, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Overland Park renters are public transit (F) and recreational activities (D).
- Overland Park did relatively well compared to similar cities in the central U.S., including Omaha, NE (B-), Saint Louis, MO (C+) and Oklahoma City, OK (C+).
- Overland Park did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Miami, FL (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love almost everything about it, except the cost of living is pretty high." – Victoria B.
- "I love that there’s easy access to just about everything, but it’s not a great scene for young, single 30-somethings." – Erin N.
- "I love my city because for the most part it’s very peaceful and the people are nice. But I don’t like the fact that the crime rate seems to be going up." – Meshia
- "The community is more like a small town and is centrally located to shopping, restaurants and highways. But the city has an extensive number of ordinances about nearly everything and sometimes they can seem pretty extreme." – Nicholle R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.