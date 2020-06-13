114 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Blue Valley
12 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$957
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1496 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$994
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Lancaster
30 Units Available
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$939
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1248 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
114 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$926
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$949
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,032
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32pm
35 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$847
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$832
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1536 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.

Median Rent in Overland Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Overland Park is $993, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,218.
Studio
$785
1 Bed
$993
2 Beds
$1,218
3+ Beds
$1,665
City GuideOverland Park
Overland Park, Kansas

Salutations from suburbia, aspiring apartment dweller! Are you looking to trade in the bustle of the big city for the serenity of the “sprawls?” Then look no further than Overland Park. A popular residential destination, Overland Park boasts some of the Jayhawk State’s most coveted residential lodgings. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then stick with us, and we’ll have you living the life in Kansas City before you know it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Overland Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Peak at the Park

A few nuggets of info that will hopefully help make your migration to Overland Park silky-smooth:

“Pump it Up …” Everyone knows that you don’t show up in Kansas City without an appetite for world-class barbecue, and everyone should know that you don’t roll into Overland Park without your own set of wheels. Technically, public transportation does exist (the Johnson Country Transit system makes 13 stops in the area), but because the buildings in Overland Park are so spread out, you shouldn’t expect to be able to shop, bank, work, and play conveniently without a vehicle of your own. The demand for public transit is low, meanwhile, so don’t hold your breath waiting for an upgraded bus system.

‘Ain’t No Party Like an Applebee’s Party … Unless you’re confident you can pick up dates at America’s Favorite Neighborhood Grill & Bar, you’re likely to be disappointed by the “nightlife” (or lack thereof) in Overland Park. Best bet: Hightail it into downtown K.C. (about 10 miles away) and bar-hop around Westport, the Plaza, or the Power & Light District instead (Note: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in K.C., drink Boulevard).

Overland Park boasts a petting zoo, botanical garden, two mega-malls, and plenty of museums, golf courses, bike trails, and recurring festivals. Still not convinced? At the 96-acre Overland Park Soccer Complex, all 12 fields are frequently occupied, and organizers often have to book clinics and camps 18 months in advance to secure a field.

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore …” Never fear, Kansas commuter: you won’t encounter any tedious toll booths when crossing state lines, and the journey to K.C.-MO rarely takes longer than a half hour.

Tips for Tenants

Before packing up shop and heading out to the outskirts of BBQ heaven, there are a few things we think you should know about leasing an apartment in Overland Park:

• Leasers pay an average of $1000/month.

• The demand for apartments frequently outweighs the supply, and units aren’t always available at prospective tenants’ first choices. Most landlords will require leasers put in a formal bid/application 60 days before their move-in date, so don’t stroll into town expecting to find a place right away. And if you come across a rental property that you can’t live without, don’t mull it over for too long, because it might not be available for long.

• What, then, can you expect from an Overland Park apartment if and when you finally find one? Well, you can expect all the comforts your home-owning brethren enjoy, including modern kitchens, ample living space (900-plus square feet for a typical 2 BR unit), and community gym, pool, and rec areas. Especially in the southern and central parts of the city, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything other than luxury rentals.

• Finally, 6 and 12-month leases are available at most properties, but you’ll have to fork over some extra dough ($25 to $50 typically) for the 6-month varieties. Month-to-month leases are practically nonexistent, as are studio units.

Picking the Right Stomping Grounds

Generally speaking, the northern sections of town like City Center and Antioch serve up apartments in the $600-$700 range, while units in the more southern ‘hoods like Morse and the Nieman District go for closer to $1200. Most of Overland Park’s 40-odd ‘hoods have a similar ambiance, though, so don’t expect to notice many radical differences in the different parts of town while apartment hunting. New houses are constantly springing up all over Overland Park, meanwhile, and many of them are of the cookie-cutter variety; so if you’re looking to rent a house loaded with architectural flash and dazzle, you’re in for a challenge.

Bottom line: If you’re on the lookout for an apartment in a reasonably priced community, Overland Park may be the perfect fit for you.

Best of luck, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined slightly over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,219 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Overland Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents increased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Overland Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Overland Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,219 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Overland Park.
    • While Overland Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Overland Park’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Overland Park renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full Overland Park Renter Survey

    Here’s how Overland Park ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Overland Park’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Overland Park renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Overland Park, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Overland Park include the following:

    • Overland Park renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Overland Park were jobs and career opportunities, commute time and quality of local schools, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Overland Park renters are public transit (F) and recreational activities (D).
    • Overland Park did relatively well compared to similar cities in the central U.S., including Omaha, NE (B-), Saint Louis, MO (C+) and Oklahoma City, OK (C+).
    • Overland Park did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Miami, FL (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love almost everything about it, except the cost of living is pretty high." – Victoria B.
    • "I love that there’s easy access to just about everything, but it’s not a great scene for young, single 30-somethings." – Erin N.
    • "I love my city because for the most part it’s very peaceful and the people are nice. But I don’t like the fact that the crime rate seems to be going up." – Meshia
    • "The community is more like a small town and is centrally located to shopping, restaurants and highways. But the city has an extensive number of ordinances about nearly everything and sometimes they can seem pretty extreme." – Nicholle R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Overland Park?
    In Overland Park, the median rent is $785 for a studio, $993 for a 1-bedroom, $1,218 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,665 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Overland Park, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Overland Park?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Overland Park received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Overland Park?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Overland Park received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Overland Park?
    Overland Park renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Overland Park did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Overland Park?
    Overland Park renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Overland Park did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Overland Park?
    Some of the colleges located in the Overland Park area include Johnson County Community College, University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, and Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Overland Park?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Overland Park from include Kansas City, Lawrence, Olathe, Kansas City, and Lenexa.

