152 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

How’s apartment life in Olathe?

Floor plans and décor differ from unit to unit obviously, but the typical Olathe 1-2BR pad is between 700-1000 square feet and includes basic amenities like tenant laundry facilities, complimentary parking, and fitness and business centers.

Because only 27 percent of residents rent, apartments aren’t hard to come by and waiting lists are completely unheard-of. You can afford to be choosy in Olathe, but we also recommend that, if possible, you open up your pocketbooks a teensy bit. $50 a month can be the difference between a generic box unit and a modernized lakeside pad replete with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, covered parking, and a private jogging/biking path. A little money really does go a long way in Olathe, especially when it comes to scoring your dream dwellings.

Also, most apartment managers require a good-faith deposit of the first month’s rent before you can move in. Remember that you’ll need to equip yourself with banking info and proof of income when submitting a leaser’s application.