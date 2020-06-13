Apartment List
/
KS
/
olathe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

📍
Havencroft
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
9 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$714
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Millcreek
4 Units Available
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$756
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Core
1 Unit Available
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Water Works
2 Units Available
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$580
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12742 S Hagan St
12742 Hagan Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2443 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist!!-BEAUTIFUL Olathe Home-Showing NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
13033 S. Cardiff St
13033 South Cardiff Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1512 sqft
13033 S. Cardiff St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Olathe Home-Available EARLY JULY!! - Never too soon to start shopping!! Get on the waiting list here: Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/09/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint Prior to Move In!! + Exterior Maint.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.

Median Rent in Olathe

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Olathe is $960, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,177.
Studio
$758
1 Bed
$960
2 Beds
$1,177
3+ Beds
$1,609
City GuideOlathe
Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning ‘round and ‘round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you’re not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don’t even know how to pronounce Olathe (it’s “Oh-Lay-Tha” – or “Oh-lay-thə,” for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Olathe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What's life like in Olathe, anyway?

Though located only 20-odd miles from downtown Kansas City, MO, Olathe is far enough away to provide residents with a sense of tranquility that the bustling big city can’t offer.

One of Olathe’s biggest attractions, Cedar Lake, is a popular hotspot for boaters, fishers, and picnickers, equipped with large and small picnic shelters, a playground and a pair of beach volley ball courts. Olathe is also home to a number of suburban venues like big-screen movie theaters and chain restaurants, so don’t forget to bring along those Outback Steakhouse coupons you almost forgot you had.

How about the cost of living?

The cost of living remains low. Most 1BR or 2BR rental properties won’t cost you more than $700-$800/month.

How’s apartment life in Olathe?

Floor plans and décor differ from unit to unit obviously, but the typical Olathe 1-2BR pad is between 700-1000 square feet and includes basic amenities like tenant laundry facilities, complimentary parking, and fitness and business centers.

Because only 27 percent of residents rent, apartments aren’t hard to come by and waiting lists are completely unheard-of. You can afford to be choosy in Olathe, but we also recommend that, if possible, you open up your pocketbooks a teensy bit. $50 a month can be the difference between a generic box unit and a modernized lakeside pad replete with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, covered parking, and a private jogging/biking path. A little money really does go a long way in Olathe, especially when it comes to scoring your dream dwellings.

Also, most apartment managers require a good-faith deposit of the first month’s rent before you can move in. Remember that you’ll need to equip yourself with banking info and proof of income when submitting a leaser’s application.

Which part of Olathe is best for me?

The architecture and ambiance don’t differ greatly from ‘hood to ‘hood, as every corner of Olathe exudes a suburban vibe. You’re not likely to notice much of an atmospheric shift whether you live in the De Soto neighborhood, the Lackmans area, or anywhere else. The city continues to expand southward at a hyperactive speed, so don’t be surprised if some flashy new rentals start popping up down south to keep pace with the housing boom.

Anything else I should know?

Nope. You’re all set, so put those wheels to rest and get huntin’. Best of luck in the search for your new Olathe abode, and see you in Kansas!

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Olathe rents held steady over the past month

Olathe rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Olathe.
    • While Olathe's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Olathe?
    In Olathe, the median rent is $758 for a studio, $960 for a 1-bedroom, $1,177 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,609 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Olathe, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Olathe?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Olathe include Havencroft.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Olathe?
    Some of the colleges located in the Olathe area include MidAmerica Nazarene University, University of Kansas, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Olathe?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Olathe from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Topeka, and Kansas City.

    Similar Pages

    Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
    Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
    Olathe Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Havencroft