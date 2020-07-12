/
/
/
blue valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
188 Apartments for rent in Blue Valley, Overland Park, KS
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,067
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 W 152nd St
6644 152nd Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1708 sqft
6644 W 152nd St Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6225 W 155th Ter
6225 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2708 sqft
Another Great Listing From Michael And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Blue Valley High Schools.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Valley
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$948
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
15852 Valley View Drive
15852 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1884 sqft
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
15004 Horton Street
15004 Horton Street, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3500 sqft
Currently occupied so must have appointment with our agent to view; we must give current occupant at least 24 hours notice. Home is available for new tenant move in Aug 7th.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15641 Foster Street
15641 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
15641 Foster Street Available 08/01/20 Open Floor plan 3 Bed 3 Bath Overland Park home - View more Pictures at www.RoyalGateKC.com Very Roomy 3 Bed home in south overland park. Large Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5809 W. 155th street
5809 West 155th Street, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2807 sqft
5809 W.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Valley
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
60 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$969
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1487 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
29 Units Available
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$939
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1248 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1393 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Deer Creek Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We are your secluded and private community that offers access to fine shopping and dining along with many entertainment activities.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$883
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOBelton, MOSpring Hill, KS