71 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS📍
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
1415 E 153 Terrace
1415 East 153rd Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1978 sqft
Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story 4BR 3.5BA - Property Id: 292641 Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story Home 4 Bedroom / 3.
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.
Havencroft
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$847
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$911
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1496 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$714
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$971
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Millcreek
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$756
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Spring Hill, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $906 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,238 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spring Hill, check out our monthly Spring Hill Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Hill area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Hill from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.
