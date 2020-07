Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal cc payments

Princeton Court is located in the heart of Overland Park and offers a private courtyard that includes a swimming pool and grilling area.



Our town homes feature full-sized kitchens, washer and dryer connections, unfinished basements for extra storage, and garages available for rent. You will love the comfort and convenience Princeton Court provides.



Call today for more information!