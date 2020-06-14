Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with garage

Overland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$832
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1536 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1487 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:04am
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 04:02pm
8 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
Wynnewood
9 Units Available
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,046
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1245 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 6 at 07:13pm
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton Court is located in the heart of Overland Park and offers a private courtyard that includes a swimming pool and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Deer Creek
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Deer Creek Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We are your secluded and private community that offers access to fine shopping and dining along with many entertainment activities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 24 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
961 sqft
Located in Nottingham, a neighborhood south of Overland Park. 18 miles from Kansas City via the I-35 S. Comfortable apartments with custom painted interiors in a residential area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10720 W 88th Terrace
10720 West 88th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1850 sqft
3 Bed, 3 Bath Newly remodeled - Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer sink faucet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blue Valley
1 Unit Available
6644 W 152nd St
6644 152nd Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1708 sqft
6644 W 152nd St Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
7903 Grandview St
7903 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
North Overland Park Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567435?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13057 Stearns Street
13057 Stearns Street, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
13057 Stearns Street Available 06/19/20 {13057} Blue Valley Schools + Finished Walk Out Basement + Updated Kitchen - Fantastic Two Story home in great location! Fresh paint inside and out! Main floor is open and bright with updates throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11421 W 113th St
11421 West 113th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1536 sqft
11421 W 113th St Available 06/26/20 WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8450 W. 108th Pl
8450 West 108th Place, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1960 sqft
8450 W. 108th Pl Available 08/01/20 Easy Care living in prime location - FABULOUS 3 bedroom (with 4th non conforming room in the basement), 3.5 bath fully renovated townhouse/condo in the heart of OP near 435 and Antioch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Overland Park, KS

Overland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

