Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Peculiar, MO📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
11101 Highview Road
11101 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10722 Westover Rd
10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
616 Laurus Drive
616 Laurus Dr, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1580 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
7214 East 165th Street
7214 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
501 Fall Creek Drive
501 Fall Creek Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1648 sqft
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1103 Clayton Drive
1103 Clayton Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1580 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Clayton Drive
1105 Clayton Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1560 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
900 Rome Court
900 Rome Court, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
302 West Cambridge Road
302 West Cambridge Road, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
212 Mill Street
212 Mill St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Don't miss out on this fresh space! Great location with easy access to downtown Belton, restaurants and highways. Walking distance to the high school! Large kitchen off the dining room, stove and refrigerator provided.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
817 Garnes St
817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1878 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 Sky Vue Drive
512 Sky Vue Dr, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Don’t miss out on this great 2 bed 1 bath apartment. This apartment features new carpeting, a tile backsplash, a matching set of kitchen appliances, and a recently renovated bathroom. This house is in a Raymore right off of highway 58.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
607 Valley View
607 Valley View, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1627 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
703 South Park Drive
703 South Park Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Nice 3 bedroom home in Raymore! Enjoy the open/bright layout w/vaulted ceiling and beautiful fireplace in your spacious living room.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Colbern Drive
900 Colbern Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1540 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! This home is a must see. Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Raised Ranch home newly renovated throughout. Curb appeal is awesome.
