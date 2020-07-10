Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,047
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Blue Valley
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$990
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$948
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
61 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$924
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$925
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
31 Units Available
Lancaster
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$939
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1248 sqft
Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and tennis court. Units have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood-burning fireplace and private patio/balcony. Minutes away from Overland Park shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:21pm
15 Units Available
Wynnewood
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$945
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
31 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$830
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
96 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.

July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Overland Park rents declined over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Overland Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Overland Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Overland Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Overland Park fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

