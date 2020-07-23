/
johnson county
229 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, KS📍
1 of 31
132 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2005 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
1 of 119
26 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
1 of 10
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$796
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
1 of 35
9 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
883 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value at Carlyle Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas.
1 of 89
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,009
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
1 of 60
34 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,183
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
1 of 9
6 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,170
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
1 of 13
18 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,090
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1477 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
1 of 25
57 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 45
10 Units Available
Millcreek
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$736
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Crescent
14 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$903
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
1 of 60
14 Units Available
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$778
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
Deerfield
9 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
1 of 51
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
1 of 22
6 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
The Wilder
29 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$837
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
1 of 14
3 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
1 of 21
31 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
1 of 19
28 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$837
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Kenilworth
12 Units Available
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$928
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
1 of 22
28 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
1 of 22
11 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,038
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Savoy
15 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,003
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Johnson County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
