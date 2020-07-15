Apartment List
KS
/
overland park
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:32 AM

65 Studio Apartments for rent in Overland Park, KS

Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Overland Park
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$999
675 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Overland Park
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 12:05 AM
6 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:41 PM
7 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,270
642 sqft
Excellent location close to the Plaza and Crown Center. Units have gourmet style kitchen, all electric appliances and ample counter space. Community offers copy and fax services, gate access and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:11 AM
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Volker
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Waldo
218 W 74th St
218 West 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$2,500
3696 sqft
Priced to rent in Waldo! Make this building your own!

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Plaza Westport
4532 Broadway Unit 1N
4532 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$895
467 sqft
Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Plaza
4609 Jefferson St.
4609 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
Plaza Club City Apartments is the perfect Kansas City, MO location for working professionals, executives, and all around urbanites.
Results within 10 miles of Overland Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
154 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
33 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$942
493 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$635
578 sqft
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
23 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
17 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified

1 of 179

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 AM
32 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.

July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Overland Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Overland Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Overland Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Overland Park fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

