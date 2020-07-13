Stonepost Ranch Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room package receiving pool table putting green volleyball court

Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We have created a perfect, maintenance-free luxury environment that is designed specifically to keep you in the action, right at home, because we are just minutes away from Highway 69, I-35 and I-435. Our lovely community is tucked away, yet still close to everything that you love. Our ideal location places you within close proximity of fabulous shopping, and wonderful restaurants. Living in Overland Park, Kansas does not get any better than this!



Offering twelve impressive floor plans, Stonepost Ranch provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious apartment homes come with fully appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen with granite-like counter-tops and dark rich finish cabinetry, spacious walk in closets, a private patio/balcony and more! At Stonepost Ranch, you will discover a community with all the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect and deserve. Residents enjoy our zero-depth lagoon-style pool, or entertain friends in our spectacular clubhouse. At Stonepost, we aim to provide a new lifestyle experience providing unparalleled apartment homes. Tour our photo gallery and see why Stonepost is the ideal place to call home.