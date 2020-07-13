All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Stonepost Ranch Apartments

12801 W 136th St · (913) 728-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 36-203 · Avail. now

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 28-206 · Avail. Aug 18

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 1-105 · Avail. Aug 31

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-204 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 4-204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 11-204 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonepost Ranch Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
package receiving
pool table
putting green
volleyball court
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas. We have created a perfect, maintenance-free luxury environment that is designed specifically to keep you in the action, right at home, because we are just minutes away from Highway 69, I-35 and I-435. Our lovely community is tucked away, yet still close to everything that you love. Our ideal location places you within close proximity of fabulous shopping, and wonderful restaurants. Living in Overland Park, Kansas does not get any better than this!\n\nOffering twelve impressive floor plans, Stonepost Ranch provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious apartment homes come with fully appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen with granite-like counter-tops and dark rich finish cabinetry, spacious walk in closets, a private patio/balcony and more! At Stonepost Ranch, you will discover a community with all the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect and deserve. Residents enjoy our zero-depth lagoon-style pool, or entertain friends in our spectacular clubhouse. At Stonepost, we aim to provide a new lifestyle experience providing unparalleled apartment homes. Tour our photo gallery and see why Stonepost is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50-$60
Deposit: $250-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: None
Dogs
restrictions: 75 lbs limit
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have any available units?
Stonepost Ranch Apartments has 37 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have?
Some of Stonepost Ranch Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonepost Ranch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonepost Ranch Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonepost Ranch Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments has a pool.
Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments has accessible units.
Does Stonepost Ranch Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonepost Ranch Apartments has units with dishwashers.

