Indianapolis, IN
6602 Latona Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6602 Latona Drive

Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6602 Latona Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,280 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl and tile floors, plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Latona Drive have any available units?
6602 Latona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Latona Drive have?
Some of 6602 Latona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Latona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Latona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Latona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Latona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Latona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Latona Drive does offer parking.
Does 6602 Latona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Latona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Latona Drive have a pool?
No, 6602 Latona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Latona Drive have accessible units?
No, 6602 Latona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Latona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Latona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
