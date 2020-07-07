All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4071 Congaree Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,203 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 Congaree Drive have any available units?
4071 Congaree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4071 Congaree Drive have?
Some of 4071 Congaree Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 Congaree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Congaree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Congaree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 Congaree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4071 Congaree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4071 Congaree Drive offers parking.
Does 4071 Congaree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 Congaree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Congaree Drive have a pool?
No, 4071 Congaree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4071 Congaree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4071 Congaree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Congaree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4071 Congaree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
